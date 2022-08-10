Day Awards 2022 Ceremony by Day Translations, Inc.
Day Awards Ceremony is a yearly event held by Day Translations, Inc.
New York, NY, August 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Day Translations formally announces the date for its annual Day Awards Ceremony. The event will be hosted on the 30th of September 2022, coinciding with International Translation Day.
Attendees can stream the event live from the Day Translations YouTube channel as the ceremony honors and awards innovators and leaders of the language industry. Special awards will also be allocated to members of the Day Translations group of companies that assist in helping the company, and the language industry as a whole, to grow.
The event will play host to an array of live performances from top international entertainers and cover categories, such as cultural, entertainment, and technological innovations that are taking the language services industry into the future.
“After 15 years of bringing people closer together by bridging the language gap, we believe it is essential to celebrate our industry’s current reality while fully welcoming its bright and promising future.” –Sean Patrick Hopwood, CEO, and Founder at Day Translations.
The event focuses on global translation, interpretation, and linguistic skills and tools that play a fundamental role in the language services industry.
For more information on the event, please contact the Marketing department, by sending an email to marketing@daytranslations.com.
Contact
Sean Hopwood
1-800-969-6853
https://www.daytranslations.com/dayawards2022/
