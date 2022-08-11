The Sterling Group Chooses QCommission to Automate Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that The Sterling Group has decided to work with QCommission to strategically pay out sales commissions to their sales team.
The Sterling Group provides support to Automotive Dealerships throughout the United States.This includes Finance and Insurance products offered by Dealerships, including: Appearance Protection, Credit Insurance, Disability, Gap Coverage, Limited Warranties, Planned Maintenance, Tire & Wheel, Vehicle Service Contracts, and Theft Protection. Currently The Sterling Group supports over 300 Auto Dealerships, and has strategic partnerships with over 40 Carriers, representing over 100 products.
Prior to QCommission, The Sterling Group was calculating commissions manually using spreadsheets and an internal database tool for counting and reporting against manually entered transaction data from Carrier files. Debbie Kerley, Director of Business Operations, and staff spent numerous hours in manually transferring data into the database and spreadsheets, from multiple carrier spreadsheets, word files, and PDF documents. They then assigned the data for proper crediting, applying individually negotiated rates for Dealerships, Payees, and Products. This manual process was very time consuming, taking up to 3 weeks each month, to meet a monthly payroll.
After making the switch to QCommission, the process became infinitely easier, and this is what Debbie had to say, “The customer support team was superb!! Trying to analyze the multiple plans we currently had grown into. Massive work to get thousands of product lines, from over 40 carriers, into an automated system. It was such a challenge, due to the complexity of our accounts, products, numerous sales rep commission rates.
I have worked with many software companies and converted lots of manual accounting systems to more automated systems. QCommission has proven to be the best, efficient, and professional I have ever worked with. The manual system of calculating commissions by Excel numerous ways was a 3-week process for a once a month payroll. Now it’s a one-day process, importing, calculating, and running statements. IT IS SUPERB. If anyone wants a recommendation, I’ll be glad to represent our company for you.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be extremely time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that The Sterling Group decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
