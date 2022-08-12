Alliance Advisors Welcomes Angelika Horstmeir Director, Head of Northern Europe
London, United Kingdom, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Angelika Horstmeier officially joins Alliance today as a Director, Head of Northern Europe.
She is an industry expert with over 22 years of experience in supporting listed companies and staying ahead of the curve in the constant evolution of ESG best practices. From executive briefings to the C-Suite and preparing companies to understand and proactively address the Governance topics that are relevant to them as well, Angelika is the trusted advisor by many well-known clients.
Before joining Alliance, Angelika formed the Corporate Governance Advisory team at Ipreo (acquired by IHS Markit, now part of S&P Global) in 2009, having previously worked as Director responsible for the DACH region at DF. King. Angelika began her career in 2000 at Georgeson in London.
About Alliance Advisors
Alliance is a full-service corporate advisory and proxy solicitation firm. Alliance provides companies with year-round governance, compensation, and communications guidance, bridging the gap between management and the investor community.
She is an industry expert with over 22 years of experience in supporting listed companies and staying ahead of the curve in the constant evolution of ESG best practices. From executive briefings to the C-Suite and preparing companies to understand and proactively address the Governance topics that are relevant to them as well, Angelika is the trusted advisor by many well-known clients.
Before joining Alliance, Angelika formed the Corporate Governance Advisory team at Ipreo (acquired by IHS Markit, now part of S&P Global) in 2009, having previously worked as Director responsible for the DACH region at DF. King. Angelika began her career in 2000 at Georgeson in London.
About Alliance Advisors
Alliance is a full-service corporate advisory and proxy solicitation firm. Alliance provides companies with year-round governance, compensation, and communications guidance, bridging the gap between management and the investor community.
Contact
Alliance AdvisorsContact
Tracie Close
(973) 873-7700
www.AllianceAdvisors.com
Tracie Close
(973) 873-7700
www.AllianceAdvisors.com
Categories