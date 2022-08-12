Wisdom Works’ New Partnership with Humanitix Uses Business as an Engine for Advancing Wellbeing
These companies demonstrate a new approach for making wealth and wellbeing partners, not adversaries.
Colorado Springs, CO, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wisdom Works Group, a social enterprise that guides companies worldwide in how to bring the science and practices of wellbeing to their work cultures, brands, and leadership, has joined forces with Humanitix, the world’s first humane ticketing platform. Humanitix seeks to transform the USD $3.7 billion in annual global booking fees into funds that can be reinvested to solve the biggest problems in humanity.
Customers who register for Wisdom Works events, such as the company’s Be Well Lead Well Pulse® Certification which grows wellbeing leaders globally, will now meaningfully contribute to the development of children through this Wisdom Works-Humanitix partnership. Humanitix cofounders, Adam McCurdie and Joshua Ross say, “We are excited to help Wisdom Works turn their gatherings into funding a brighter future for disadvantaged kids around the world.”
This new relationship builds on the commitment Wisdom Works made since its inception in 1999 to operate as a business engine for wellbeing leadership globally. The company provided the 21st Century Leadership Internship program in its early years then later the Wisdom Scholars fund, both designed to seed in college students the capabilities for healthier, more conscious, and sustainable leadership which shaped their careers.
Today, Wisdom Works commits 1% of its gross revenues to Capital Sisters International, a unique nonprofit supporting microloans exclusively to enterprising women in developing nations who are denied access to traditional financial services. In turn, these women engage in income-generating activities that allow them to provide for their families, support their communities, and live with dignity. Customers amplify wellbeing leadership through the professional services and products they receive from Wisdom Works.
Through its Be Well Lead Well Pulse® Certification Program, Wisdom Works shares its three decades of experience in integrating thriving into leadership and work cultures with a growing network of executives, strategists, and leadership coaches around the world. The firm also provides scholarships to those whose economic circumstances may prevent their participation in the program, ensuring all communities have the opportunity to develop their wellbeing leadership.
“At Wisdom Works, we believe advancing human thriving is a new standard of excellence in leadership and business success,” says the company’s CEO Renee Moorefield. “All activities of a company, commercial and otherwise, can be avenues for unleashing the power of humanity in business and using business to elevate humankind.”
About Wisdom Works
Wisdom Works was founded in 1999 with a clear mission to make thriving a standard of effective, sustainable leadership. The social enterprise works with companies worldwide to bring the science and practices of wellbeing to life in their brands, work cultures, and leadership. To accelerate impact within organizations, Wisdom Works draws on its core brand Be Well Lead Well®, a science-based platform of wellbeing leadership assessments, bespoke programs, and culture change resources, backed by a growing network of practitioners around the globe. Demonstrating the belief that every company, large and small, can be an engine of wellbeing, Wisdom Works donates 1% of its gross revenues to inspiring causes that promote positive social change.
About Humanitix
Humanitix is the humane ticketing platform that donates all profits from booking fees to children’s charities. As the fastest growing ticketing platform in the US, Australia and New Zealand, Humanitix is increasingly the #1 choice for hosting every type of event. Thanks to our diverse community of event hosts and all the inspiring ways they bring people together, we have transformed over $1.5 million of booking fees into funding a brighter future for disadvantaged kids around the world.
