Tim Roden, Solution Principal, Sovos to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Sales Tax Compliance Technology Trends: Keeping Up with the Challenges of Sales Tax Reporting

New York, NY, August 13, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Tim Roden, Solution Principal, Sovos will speak at its webcast entitled, “Sales Tax Compliance Technology Trends: Keeping up with the Challenges of Sales Tax Reporting.” This event is scheduled on September 20, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ETTo know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/sales-tax-compliance-technology-trends-cpe/Event SummaryAs organizations across industries look for new ways to reach customers, many have turned to easily activated ecommerce channels or have begun to sell through third-party marketplaces. However, more sales channels bring visibility challenges when you have crossed nexus thresholds. There is also increased complexity in the filing data aggregation process and a higher chance of human error when relying on manual processes to complete these tasks.In this session, experts from Sovos and UHY Advisors will share what they see from organizations in the market when it comes to keeping up with these challenges, as well as what your team can do to ease the burden of sales tax reporting in the face of inefficient processes or strong growth periods.Key questions explored:Has the post-Wayfair audit wave begun?Selling through marketplaces: who owns the tax responsibility?What are key considerations for expanding to customers in new locations?How can organizations leverage technology to get tax right?About Tim RodenAs part of the Sovos team since 2014, Tim has focused on solving complex business and systems challenges specific to Indirect Tax for Global and Enterprise businesses. Prior to his time at Sovos, Tim worked as a Senior Solutions Engineer for ACI Worldwide, supporting SaaS-based electronic payment solutions for Global and Regional Financial Institutions.About SovosSovos was built to solve the complexities of the digital transformation of tax, with complete, connected offerings for tax determination, continuous transaction controls, tax reporting and more. Sovos customers include half the Fortune 500, as well as businesses of every size operating in more than 70 countries. The company’s SaaS products and proprietary Sovos S1 Platform integrate with a wide variety of business applications and government compliance processes. Sovos has employees throughout the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit www.sovos.com.About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.