Tucker Company Worldwide Named Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics
Tucker Company is proud to continue the legacy of being named a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the 21st consecutive year.
Haddonfield, NJ, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tucker Company Worldwide, the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, announced today that it has been named a 2022 Top 100 3PL provider by Inbound Logistics. The 3PLs were selected in this year's class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies. The service providers selected are companies that, in the opinion of the editors of Inbound Logistics, offer diverse operational capabilities and experience driving efficiency and operational excellence for today’s demand-driven enterprises.
“It's been a special time at Tucker this past year. Our staff and our leaders acted with great skill and calm against a backdrop of supply chain chaos, the Great Resignation, and all the challenges that COVID and the world threw at transportation. Through it all, we achieved transformational and extraordinary growth. We are honored to be recognized for the 21st year in a row as a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics,” said Jeff Tucker, CEO, Tucker Company Worldwide.
“Because Tucker Company Worldwide empowered logistics and supply chain excellence in 2022 with best-in-class solutions that drive integration across internal and external business processes, and demonstrated excellence in optimizing transportation and logistics operations, Inbound Logistics editors chose Tucker Company as a 2022 Top 100 3PL Provider. Tucker’s solutions insulated customers from disruption and drove efficiencies across the entire value chain, meriting this recognition from Inbound Logistics,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics.
Distilling the Top 100 is a process that becomes increasingly difficult as more 3PLs enter the market and service providers from other functional areas develop value-added logistics capabilities. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to their audience’s burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges.
About Inbound Logistics
Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to provide the information and solutions enabling companies of all sizes to become demand-driven enterprises by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
