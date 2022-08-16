Eva Garland Consulting Recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for the Fifth Year in a Row
Firm Accomplishes Rare Achievement in Maintaining Position as One of the Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Companies in the United States.
Raleigh, NC, August 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eva Garland Consulting, LLC (EGC) has secured a spot on this year’s Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Companies in the United States. As a five-time recipient of this honor, EGC has consistently demonstrated exceptional growth over the seven-year period from 2015-2021. The firm joins a prestigious group, as only 5% of Inc. 5000 awardees have been named to the list for 5+ years.
EGC, based in Raleigh, NC, has built its reputation as a global leader in Scientific Consulting and Grant Accounting based on the firm’s expertise in identifying, securing, and managing non-dilutive funding to support scientific advancement. EGC has supported over 2,000 entrepreneurs since the company’s inception in 2013. Several notable partnerships include the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Application Assistance Program (AAP), Vermont’s Technology-based Economic Development Program for Technical Assistance and Consultation, and First Flight Venture Center’s FAST and LiftOff Programs.
EGC’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Eva Garland, attributes the firm’s success to the dedication and commitment of EGC’s employees and to the firm’s mission of Advancing Science.
According to Dr. Garland, “The past few years have clearly demonstrated the extraordinary value of applying scientific innovation to address societal needs. EGC is grateful to have contributed to the global effort of supporting scientists in developing solutions to address the COVID pandemic as well as many other challenges facing our society. I am so proud of EGC’s exceptional team of dedicated and passionate employees who provide our clients with both strategic and practical guidance to streamline the process of making their innovations accessible to the broader community.”
Since its inception in 1982, Inc. Magazine’s prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has highlighted firms that are the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.
About Eva Garland Consulting:
Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, and grant accounting.
EGC, based in Raleigh, NC, has built its reputation as a global leader in Scientific Consulting and Grant Accounting based on the firm’s expertise in identifying, securing, and managing non-dilutive funding to support scientific advancement. EGC has supported over 2,000 entrepreneurs since the company’s inception in 2013. Several notable partnerships include the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Application Assistance Program (AAP), Vermont’s Technology-based Economic Development Program for Technical Assistance and Consultation, and First Flight Venture Center’s FAST and LiftOff Programs.
EGC’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Eva Garland, attributes the firm’s success to the dedication and commitment of EGC’s employees and to the firm’s mission of Advancing Science.
According to Dr. Garland, “The past few years have clearly demonstrated the extraordinary value of applying scientific innovation to address societal needs. EGC is grateful to have contributed to the global effort of supporting scientists in developing solutions to address the COVID pandemic as well as many other challenges facing our society. I am so proud of EGC’s exceptional team of dedicated and passionate employees who provide our clients with both strategic and practical guidance to streamline the process of making their innovations accessible to the broader community.”
Since its inception in 1982, Inc. Magazine’s prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has highlighted firms that are the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.
About Eva Garland Consulting:
Eva Garland Consulting was founded in 2013 to help scientists and entrepreneurs advance development of their innovative technologies. The firm specializes in developing non-dilutive funding strategies, grant proposal preparation, and grant accounting.
Contact
Eva Garland ConsultingContact
Penni Robbins-Boone
919-825-1600
evagarland.com
bd@evagarland.com
Penni Robbins-Boone
919-825-1600
evagarland.com
bd@evagarland.com
Categories