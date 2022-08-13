Alliance Appoints Accomplished Government Expert, Michael Vogele to Managing Director, Global Advisory Group
Bloomfield, NJ, August 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Advisors LLC (“Alliance”), a global leader in corporate governance advisory and proxy solicitation, today announced the appointment of accomplished sustainability expert, Michael Vogele, to the newly established position of Managing Director, Advisory Group. Vogele will be responsible for supporting all aspects of the firm’s growing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and remuneration advisory practice in Europe, including strategy and operations.
Mike is a multilingual professional with 22 years of experience providing consultative services on the design and disclosure of ESG topics within corporate filings. His expertise lies specifically in executive and director compensation, governance practices, data analysis, and voting trends to ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value. He has a comprehensive understanding of ISS, Glass Lewis, global mutual funds, and global pension funds proxy voting policy products.
Prior to joining Alliance, Mike worked for several years at ISS Corporate Solutions (ICS) where he advised issuers in a variety of markets on executive compensation, governance ratings, and shareholder engagement. Prior to that, Mike worked at Glass Lewis leading their engagement outreach in Europe. He is also a founding partner of IVOX, a European-based proxy research company that was acquired by Glass Lewis, which developed, marketed, and sold ESG research products.
About Alliance Advisors
Alliance is a full-service corporate advisory and proxy solicitation firm. Alliance provides companies with year-round governance, compensation, and communications guidance, bridging the gap between management and the investor community.
