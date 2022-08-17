Unity Communications is a Certified Great Place to Work
Unity Connect BPO Clinches its first-ever Great Place To Work title with a 96% employee satisfaction rate.
Gilbert, AZ, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Unity Communications has earned its first Great Place To Work certification for 2022 and 2023. After conducting a month-long employee experience survey, the global authority on workplace culture GPTW recognized the leading business process outsourcing (BPO) provider for setting up an amazing work culture. The company invests in its people by prioritizing employee career growth and well-being despite the pandemic.
The 2022 GPTW Trust Index Survey shows that 96% of employees feel welcome when joining Unity Communications. The trusted global employer provides its new hires with a complete set of equipment, compensation, benefits, and training during their onboarding. It hosts varied events such as team-building activities, workshops, and mini-contests to engage its employees while accomplishing their tasks effectively. These activities help the company address burnout, ensure employee retention, and promote camaraderie.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the Inc. 5000 company implemented the work-from-home setup to continue empowering its people. It provided health insurance plans, extra allowances, and advanced technology solutions to further assist its employees and their families. Also, career growth opportunities didn’t stop; training, team building, and workshops continue virtually. As the crisis began to subside, the firm transitioned to a hybrid work model to offer more flexibility, boost productivity, and improve employee performance.
“We’re deeply honored to achieve this prestigious award for the first time,” said Patrick Brown, founder and CEO of Unity Communications. “The GPTW certification adds to our company’s accumulating BPO awards and accolades that show our commitment to honing the best industry talent. We owe this success to all our teams, clients, and investors worldwide. We’re truly grateful to our people who continue to trust our pandemic work process to make our company a great place to work.”
For the past three decades, GPTW has surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide to identify the best workplaces annually. Based on collected employee insights, the thought leader set the word “trust” as the ultimate definition of what makes a great workplace.
