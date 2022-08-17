Rainbow Restoration Celebrates Carter Borton’s 15 Years of Service with the Company
Greenville, SC, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carter Borton recently celebrated 15 years of service with Rainbow International of Greenville SC. Carter joined the Rainbow Restoration team in 2007 as an outside sales representative and now has the role of Manager of Business Development. “Carter has been a great part of the success we have experienced at Rainbow Restoration and continues to thrive in his current role,” said John Wheeler President of Rainbow International of Greenville SC. “Carter has consistently been great from a sales aspect but has added so much to the culture and work ethic at our company. He goes as far as helping at night and on weekends, doing the dirty work when the technicians are overwhelmed or one of his clients has experienced a large loss from water damage or fire damage. His desire to be the best and to elevate the team has been a great boost to morale at Rainbow International of Greenville SC.”
Carter has received the Rainbow International Restoration Business Development Associate of the Year on a national level in 2011, 2014, and 2016. He has also led national and regional groups of business development managers and formed partnerships with them so that when a client has a property out of our service area in the Upstate that experiences water damage, fire damage, or needs mold remediation, he can help coordinate with the local Rainbow Restoration Franchise to ensure the work will be done properly.
Carter has been a great representative of our company as is consistently complemented by his clients for his level of service. "We have called for fires. We have called for water damage. When we have a problem, we know who to call and we know we can trust him to resolve the issues correctly," said Brent Illingworth, Vice President and Property Manager of NAI Earle Furman.
About Rainbow International of Greenville SC
Rainbow International of Greenville SC is a full-service restoration and cleaning provider located in the heart of Greenville County. Since opening our doors in 1999, we have offered excellent customer service to residential and commercial customers of Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, and surrounding areas. We specialize in water and fire damage restoration and mold removal and remediation. We are also the largest carpet cleaning company in the Upstate and provide tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning services, and biohazard cleaning. Available 24/7 for emergency service, we don't just restore homes and businesses; we restore value, stability, and peace of mind. Rainbow International of Greenville SC is located at 1341 Rutherford Rd, Greenville, SC 29609 and can be reached at 864-268-2221.
Contact
John Wheeler
864-268-2221
https://rainbowintl.com/greenville-sc
