TechFlow Appears on the Inc. 5000 Annual List for Third Year in a Row
Inc. Magazine Reveals 2022 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
San Diego, CA, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine revealed that TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“While it has been challenging times, our employee owners have consistently provided innovative solutions and value to our customers which has ensured our continued growth,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “This is the third year in a row that TechFlow has made it onto the Inc. 5000 and I am so proud of our team.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“I believe our pioneering approach to solving our customers’ problems is what continues to drive our growth,” said Mark Carter, President and COO of TechFlow. “Whatever their mission—whether its securing safe travel, moving to the cloud, achieving net zero, or ensuring military readiness—we look ahead to create solutions that not only resolve the issues our customers have today but also anticipate their future needs.”
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington, DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission-critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more information, visit www.TechFlow.com.
