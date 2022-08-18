GeoComm Welcomes New President and Chief Operating Officer
St. Cloud, MN, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GeoComm is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Liebl as their newly appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Liebl joins John Bryant, GeoComm Chief Executive Officer in leading the company.
Jeff comes to GeoComm with nearly three decades of high-tech industry experience both in Minnesota and Silicon Valley where he has a proven track record of launching new products and developing new markets, particularly in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT), predictive analytics, cloud computing/SaaS, telecommunications, and data-services. Of particular relevance, Jeff has extensive proven operational management experience and will focus on improving GeoComm’s overall operational excellence efforts. In addition, he will lead the teams developing, implementing, and supporting GeoComm’s Public Safety Location Intelligence® GIS services and solutions.
“I knew that Jeff was the right choice to help lead GeoComm from the first time I met him. He has a passion for leading high performing teams and is an excellent fit for GeoComm’s culture. Jeff’s vast experience in technology will be invaluable in ensuring both short and long-term growth,” said John Bryant, GeoComm Chief Executive Officer.
On joining GeoComm, Liebl said, “I am excited for this opportunity to aid in leading GeoComm to help carry out their mission of helping to save lives and protecting property. With a large customer footprint and strong business partnerships, GeoComm has built a strong reputation in the public safety industry as being the go-to company for GIS solutions.”
