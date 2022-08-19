For the Second Time, Unity Communications Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Continued Success – Unity Communications Ranks #2248 Overall and Is the 74th Fastest-growing Arizona-based Company With a Three-year Revenue Growth of 260%.
Gilbert, AZ, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Inc. Magazine has revealed that Unity Communications, an Arizona-based business process outsourcing firm, is number 2248 on its annual list of fastest-growing companies in America. With a revenue growth of 260%, the company appears on the prestigious list for the second year in a row and is number 74 for Arizona-based businesses.
The 2022 Inc. 5000 list celebrates both success and resilience of these independent businesses amid the ongoing impact of the global pandemic, the Great Resignation, and supply chain disruptions.
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list are ranked based on percentage revenue between March 2018 and December 2021, with a minimum income of $100,000 for 2018 and $2 million for 2021. Unity Communications exceeded these requirements by generating a revenue of over $2 million for 2021 and experiencing a 260% growth in the last three years. Unity Communications Founder and CEO Patrick, Brown has credited the success and continued growth of the company to its employees, partners, and loyal clients.
"Being recognized as an Inc. 5000 winner twice in a row is an exciting achievement for us here at Unity Communications. This award underscores our growth and success over the past several years and confirms our upward trajectory. We are winning at a time of change, beating resignation, and helping our clients and customers grow. We thank our outstanding team members, clients, and investors for helping us achieve yet another award."
This accolade is the latest in a string of 2022 recognitions for Unity Communications. It has been named one of The Manifest’s Most Reviewed BPO Companies, ranked 59th on the Inc. Regional Southwest 2022 list, and named an AT&T Alliance Channel Solution Provider.
Unity Communications continues to innovate its products and services and establish a positive work culture for its employees. The company drives employee satisfaction by providing the right tools, creating a successful hybrid work operation, and providing proper training to its team members. The company has also recently been certified as a Great Place To Work for 2022 to 2023 by GPTW, earning an outstanding overall score of 96%.
"There is no recipe for success, particularly at a time of many changes,” says Brown, Founder and CEO of Unity Communications. “It's essential to believe there is something, even if it takes years to find it. Having that ‘delusional optimism’ certainly helps; finding the right people to work alongside you is important. And when you hit a roadblock, find a different path, but never give up,"
For more information, visit https://unity-connect.com/our-resources/blog/unity-communications-ranks-2248-inc5000/
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company focusing on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. The company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient with experience that spans multiple industries such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS).
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a “white glove” experience.
The 2022 Inc. 5000 list celebrates both success and resilience of these independent businesses amid the ongoing impact of the global pandemic, the Great Resignation, and supply chain disruptions.
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list are ranked based on percentage revenue between March 2018 and December 2021, with a minimum income of $100,000 for 2018 and $2 million for 2021. Unity Communications exceeded these requirements by generating a revenue of over $2 million for 2021 and experiencing a 260% growth in the last three years. Unity Communications Founder and CEO Patrick, Brown has credited the success and continued growth of the company to its employees, partners, and loyal clients.
"Being recognized as an Inc. 5000 winner twice in a row is an exciting achievement for us here at Unity Communications. This award underscores our growth and success over the past several years and confirms our upward trajectory. We are winning at a time of change, beating resignation, and helping our clients and customers grow. We thank our outstanding team members, clients, and investors for helping us achieve yet another award."
This accolade is the latest in a string of 2022 recognitions for Unity Communications. It has been named one of The Manifest’s Most Reviewed BPO Companies, ranked 59th on the Inc. Regional Southwest 2022 list, and named an AT&T Alliance Channel Solution Provider.
Unity Communications continues to innovate its products and services and establish a positive work culture for its employees. The company drives employee satisfaction by providing the right tools, creating a successful hybrid work operation, and providing proper training to its team members. The company has also recently been certified as a Great Place To Work for 2022 to 2023 by GPTW, earning an outstanding overall score of 96%.
"There is no recipe for success, particularly at a time of many changes,” says Brown, Founder and CEO of Unity Communications. “It's essential to believe there is something, even if it takes years to find it. Having that ‘delusional optimism’ certainly helps; finding the right people to work alongside you is important. And when you hit a roadblock, find a different path, but never give up,"
For more information, visit https://unity-connect.com/our-resources/blog/unity-communications-ranks-2248-inc5000/
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company focusing on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. The company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient with experience that spans multiple industries such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS).
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a “white glove” experience.
Contact
Unity CommunicationsContact
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://unity-connect.com/
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://unity-connect.com/
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
Categories