Leaders in Soil Microbiology Announce Expansion in New HQ
Biome Makers, a global leader in soil microbiology, announced its expansion into a new headquarters in Davis, CA. The new Davis HQ will enable Biome Makers to scale operations and support the global demand for BeCrop® technology, the industry standard for soil health. Biome Makers' proprietary technology, BeCrop®, is utilized in 40+ countries, impacting over 417,000 hectares worldwide and empowering over 8,000 farmers to adopt regenerative practices and recover soil health.
Davis, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Biome Makers, a global leader in soil microbiology, announced today their expansion into new 4,200 square feet headquarters located at 202 Cousteau Place, Davis, CA. Biome Makers has already started constructing and redesigning the space to begin operations in Jan 2023.
Biome Makers was operating out of the Bayer CS´s CoLaborator, a co-working space in West Sacramento, and needed to increase their space due to the company’s exponential growth. “Our new larger facility was the necessary next step as we needed to expand our laboratory to reduce turnaround time, serve new clients and adapt to the growing global demand of BeCrop® technology,” states Adrian Ferrero, Co-founder, and CEO at Biome Makers.
The company decided to stay in California, the World's AgTech Hub, to support its many clients in the area. “Davis is a global powerhouse for farming and agriculture research. Our headquarters in Davis allows us to engage with the strong agricultural community. This is our way to give back to the region that has supported us since our inception,” adds Adrian Ferrero.
Biome Makers was founded in San Francisco, CA, in 2015 by Alberto Acedo and Adrian Ferrero, who dreamed of taking action to recover soil health through science and technology. Today, Biome Makers' proprietary technology, BeCrop®, is utilized in 40+ countries, impacting over 417,000 hectares worldwide and empowering over 8,000 farmers to adopt regenerative practices and recover soil health.
“We are very excited about the future of Biome Makers. This new location is a testament to our hard work and dedication to soil restoration and sustainable agriculture. The new Davis HQ will enable us to scale our operations and support the global demand for BeCrop® technology, the industry standard for soil health,” states Ferrero.
