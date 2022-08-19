Leaders in Soil Microbiology Announce Expansion in New HQ

Biome Makers, a global leader in soil microbiology, announced its expansion into a new headquarters in Davis, CA. The new Davis HQ will enable Biome Makers to scale operations and support the global demand for BeCrop® technology, the industry standard for soil health. Biome Makers' proprietary technology, BeCrop®, is utilized in 40+ countries, impacting over 417,000 hectares worldwide and empowering over 8,000 farmers to adopt regenerative practices and recover soil health.