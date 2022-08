Lee Grant, Principle Applications Architect – Microsoft Core Team, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Building an Efficient Data Modernization

New York, NY, August 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Lee Grant, Principle Applications Architect – Microsoft Core Team at OneNeck IT Solutions LLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Building an Efficient Data Modernization Strategy: What You Must Know and Do.” This event is scheduled on September 13, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/data-modernization-strategy/Event SummaryData is integral in every organization. But too often, organizations of all sizes face a sheer volume of unstructured data. Failure to address such could expose businesses to a myriad of threats. Thus, stepping out of the conventional methods and leaning toward innovative tools and systems is crucial to significantly improve data management.To ensure agile business decision-making, many enterprises are now looking into data modernization initiatives that involve new approaches to their pre-existing data processing infrastructure. The magnified essence of data modernization has become an imperative in enabling organizations to increase their business value, competitive advantage, and operational efficiency and productivity.In this Live Webcast, data modernization leaders and experts Lee Grant (OneNeck IT Solutions LLC) and Jean Paul Yugo Nagashima (Frost Brown Todd LLC) will delve into a comprehensive discussion of the ins and outs of data modernization. Speakers will also share tips to leverage data in driving transformational change aligned with your business goals.Key topics include:The Building Blocks of Data ModernizationKey Benefits, Strategies, and ToolsHow to Maximize the Value of DataTop Challenges in Cloud MigrationWhat’s Next in Data ModernizationAbout Lee GrantMr. Grant is actively leading the team to implement OneNeck’s Data Modernization and Application Modernization Strategy. He also plays a critical leadership role in driving Microsoft Azure business and solutions. Mr. Grant is an expert in Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS), including App Services, Advanced Azure Data Services (Data Factory, Databricks, Synapse), Azure Functions. Additionally, he has proven expertise in Azure AI as well as established knowledge of Azure DevOps.About OneNeck IT Solutions LLC.OneNeck IT Solutions LLC specializes in multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT consulting services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's nearly 500 technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions throughout the country. OneNeck is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company, whose business units also include U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom. OneNeck employs nearly 550 people throughout the United States. Visit oneneck.comAbout The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.