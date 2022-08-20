The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Building an Efficient Data Modernization Strategy: What You Must Know and Do
New York, NY, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Building an Efficient Data Modernization Strategy: What You Must Know and Do. This event is scheduled on September 13, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).
To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/data-modernization-strategy/
Attend the live event here: https://www.bigmarker.com/the-knowledge-group/Building-Efficient-Data-Modernization-Strategy-What-You-Must-Know-and-Do
Event Summary
Data is integral in every organization. But too often, organizations of all sizes face a sheer volume of unstructured data. Failure to address such could expose businesses to a myriad of threats. Thus, stepping out of the conventional methods and leaning toward innovative tools and systems is crucial to significantly improve data management.
To ensure agile business decision-making, many enterprises are now looking into data modernization initiatives that involve new approaches to their pre-existing data processing infrastructure. The magnified essence of data modernization has become an imperative in enabling organizations to increase their business value, competitive advantage, and operational efficiency and productivity.
In this Live Webcast, data modernization leaders and experts Lee Grant (OneNeck IT Solutions LLC) and Jean Paul Yugo Nagashima (Frost Brown Todd LLC) will delve into a comprehensive discussion of the ins and outs of data modernization. Speakers will also share tips to leverage data in driving transformational change aligned with your business goals.
Key topics include:
The Building Blocks of Data Modernization
Key Benefits, Strategies, and Tools
How to Maximize the Value of Data
Top Challenges in Cloud Migration
What’s Next in Data Modernization
Speakers:
Lee Grant, Principle Applications Architect – Microsoft Core Team, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC.
Jean Paul Yugo Nagashima, Member, Frost Brown Todd LLC.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
