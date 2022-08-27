RUHE Launched Tile Insert & Marble Insert Shower Drain Channels
Ruhe is India’s fastest-growing Direct-To-Consumer brand that has the largest variety of premium Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings. The Brand indigenously manufactures and sells an extraordinary variety of cutting-edge kitchen and bathroom fixtures, accessories, and related products in India with a focus on the dynamic needs of its customers.
Delhi, India, August 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ruhe is known for its creativity and durability. The brand ensures that the consumer gets utmost satisfaction through its products in terms of functionality, sturdiness and aesthetics.
Recently Ruhe launched a premium range of smart shower drain channels. The drain channels are unique because they seamlessly integrate with the tiled or marbled floors of any space. Basically, the drain does not look like a drain at all. It completely gives an invisible look. Not only does it have an aesthetic appeal, but it is also a practical bathroom fitting for people using wheelchairs.
The Invisible Drains have trays and cockroach traps built in AISI-304 Grade Stainless steel (Source: RUHE Product Description) and are equipped to take in large amounts which eventually pass through the tray and into the side hole that is connected to the sewer. Its placement is flexible because it can be set parallelly to a wall or even in the centre of spaces.
The Tile insert shower drain channels by Ruhe are designed to perfectly fit with the 13mm tiles (which is the standard thickness of the tiles these days). These long floor drains give a minimalistic look to the space they are installed in. As much as these shower drain channels look may look unrealistically luxurious, they are in fact much easier to maintain and clean.
Similarly, the Marble insert shower drain channels are specially designed to perfectly fit into marbles with 21mm thickness. The mechanism is the same for both shower drain channels. The mason just needs to cut the tile or the marble as per the size of the shower drain channel which needs to be installed in the space. The advantage of Ruhe shower drain channels is that they are available in multiple sizes. They are versatile in terms of installation or application. These Tile insert and Marble insert shower drain channels can be installed in small spaces like shower areas, and bathrooms, and even in big spaces like commercial kitchens, pool areas, etc.
With Ruhe, consumers can order these luxurious bathroom fittings online and get the products delivered to them at their doorstep. The Tile Insert and Marble Insert shower drain channels come with a 10-year full warranty and are shipped for free across India.
Ruhe also offers a unique "30-Days, No-Questions-Asked Easy Return Policy" (Source: RUHE RETURNS & REFUND POLICY) which allows the consumers to return the products they have purchased from Ruhe hassle-free. Ruhe at large promotes sustainability with its eco-friendly packaging and wise choice of raw materials for its products.
