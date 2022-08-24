Falls Prevention Awareness Week at the YMCA
The Gateway Family YMCA reminds residents to learn the risk factors for falls and how to prevent them.
Union, NJ, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Falls Prevention Awareness Week is September 18-24 and The Gateway Family YMCA is joining the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to help raise awareness on preventing falls and reducing falls risk.
The Gateway Family YMCA is kicking off Falls Prevention Awareness Week with a Virtual Falls Prevention Presentation on September 19 at 3:00pm with free registration available at www.tgfymca.org/events This educational virtual presentation will be taught by Susan Butler, WISE Community Services Director at The Gateway Family YMCA.
“As a leading community-based organization dedicated to improving the nation’s health, the Y is asking older adults, caregivers, family members and health care professionals to raise awareness and prevent falls in the older adult population,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Falls are preventable, but many older adults and their families don’t know how to safely get active; the good news is that organizations like the Y can help.”
According to the NCOA, each year it is estimated that one out of four Americans aged 65 or older will suffer a fall, leaving many adults with a fear of falling that can cause them to limit physical activities. This leads to reduced mobility and diminished quality of life and can increase their risk of falling. In addition, as the population ages falls put an immense strain on the health care system.
“With a focus on healthy aging, the Y is committed to helping older adults learn their fall risk and provide resources that can help them reduce their risk for falls,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “At the Y, we offer programming specifically tailored to meet the needs of those in our community who may be at risk for falls, or who may need chair or water-based exercise to increase strength and agility in a controlled environment.”
The Gateway Family YMCA is helping to improve the health and well-being of older adults across the country through programs like Enhance Fitness for Arthritis, Tai Chi, Active Older Adults, WISE Cardio Jam, Chair Yoga, Water Exercise and SilverSneakers. At The Gateway Family YMCA, the WISE Community Services programs provide additional opportunities for those who may need a little additional assistance or individuals with dementia, Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment including a specialized wellness coaching program called Fit Assist.
The CDC suggests these basic lifestyle and safety changes to help reduce risk and prevent falls:
· Begin an exercise program to improve your leg strength & balance.
· Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review your medicines.
· Get annual eye check-ups & update your eyeglasses.
· Make your home safer by:
- Removing clutter & tripping hazards.
- Putting railings on all stairs & adding grab bars in the bathroom.
- Installing proper lighting, especially on stairs.
The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting people to their potential, purpose and each other. The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensures that everyone has access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA or Fall Prevention Awareness Week, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch 908-349-9622 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061.
Contact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
