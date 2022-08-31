The Gateway Family YMCA Helping Youth Achieve a Healthy Weight
Y wants to help families adopt healthy habits together and help children grow to a healthy weight.
Woodbridge, NJ, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and while the dangers of childhood obesity are well chronicled, many families need support changing their families’ habits in order to help children who are overweight or obese reach and maintain a healthy weight. That’s why The Gateway Family YMCA — a leading community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and strengthening community — wants to help families through improved eating habits and increased physical activity.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity affects about 13.7 million, or one in five U.S. children and adolescents. Obesity can increase risk for health problems such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and some cancers. According to Keep NJ Healthy, “Nearly one out of four (24.7%) children ages 10-17 are overweight or obese in New Jersey. Today’s childhood obesity rates are putting our children on course to be the first generation in this country to live shorter and less healthy lives than their parents.” (njha.com)
That is where the Y steps in, with programs, services and events designed to focus on health, nutrition and activity for the entire family. “Successfully lowering obesity rates in children requires the whole family to change their eating and physical activity habits,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “At the Y, we’re happy to partner with families and offer support as they work to make changes for the better and help kids grow up at a healthy weight.”
The Y also encourages families to talk with their health care providers about their children’s health. “You cannot determine whether a child is at a healthy weight simply by looking at them,” explains Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “Working with a provider ensures that families receive the proper guidance when it comes to health and their children. In fact, we find that many individuals and families come to the Y at the suggestion of their family physician.”
The Gateway Family YMCA is helping families improve their health and help youth grow up at a healthy weight through programs and services including Youth Sports, Family Swimming, Family Yoga, Youth and Teen Strength Training and Group Exercise. YMCA Child Care programs include a commitment to Healthy U, CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Children’s Health), a Healthy Foods Pledge and HEPA (Healthy Eating and Physical Activity) Standards. CATCH is an evidence-based and award-winning curriculum created by national education and child health experts.
While outside support, like the YMCA is instrumental, developing healthy habits begins at home. The following tips are some great ways to incorporate healthier eating habits and more physical activity and into your daily family routine:
• Eat & Drink Healthy: Make water the drink of choice and encourage everyone to fill half their plates with fruits and vegetables by offering two or three colorful options at every meal. As a family choose a new fruit and veggie every week to taste together. Place a full pitcher of water on the table during meals and allow children to pour their own water. Keep full water bottles available in the car and back packs.
• Play Every Day/Go Outside: Children should have at least an hour a day of unstructured play outside (when possible) and break a sweat at least three times a week by getting 20 minutes or more of vigorous physical activity. Join your children in games that get your hearts pumping and bodies moving.
• Get Together: Eat as a family as frequently as possible. Involve kids in meal planning, preparation and clean up. In addition, adults should take a break from electronics and spend one-to-one time each day with their kids, enjoying one another’s company.
• Reduce Recreational Screen Time: Time spent in front of a television, computer, tablet, cell phone or video games should be limited to two hours or less per day. Make a family plan to reduce screen time at home (i.e. turn off screens during meals, charge electronics/screens in the kitchen overnight, go for a walk after a meal, set a timer to remind you to power down the screen).
• Sleep Well: Kids and adults need to keep a regular sleep schedule; unwind together in the evenings by reading a book or listening to soft music to ensure the body is preparing for sleep. Kids are growing and need 10-12 hours of healthy sleep per night and seven to eight hours for adults.
The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting people to their potential, purpose and each other. The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensures that everyone has access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA and opportunities to improve family health, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch 908-349-9622 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061.
