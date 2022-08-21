AeroDefense Founder and CEO Receives Enterprising Women in Commerce Platinum Award

AeroDefense Founder and CEO, Linda Ziemba, was recognized by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey during their second annual Enterprising Women in Commerce Awards Reception – paying tribute to the achievements, determination and dedication of a select group of women. Linda received the Enterprising Women in Commerce Platinum Award which acknowledges women who have made it to the C-Suite and done extraordinary things throughout their careers.