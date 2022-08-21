AeroDefense Founder and CEO Receives Enterprising Women in Commerce Platinum Award
AeroDefense Founder and CEO, Linda Ziemba, was recognized by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey during their second annual Enterprising Women in Commerce Awards Reception – paying tribute to the achievements, determination and dedication of a select group of women. Linda received the Enterprising Women in Commerce Platinum Award which acknowledges women who have made it to the C-Suite and done extraordinary things throughout their careers.
Oceanport, NJ, August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) and COMMERCE magazine hosted their second annual Enterprising Women in Commerce Awards Reception – paying tribute to the achievements, determination and dedication of a select group of women.
Forty-three women were recognized as Enterprising Women in Commerce in their respective industries. Platinum Awards were presented to eight women, including Ms. Ziemba.
As the Founder/CEO of AeroDefense, NJ-based provider of drone and pilot detection technology, Ms. Ziemba built/led the team that developed the first and only drone detection system to receive a Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation.
Ms. Ziemba also secured a US Air Force Research Laboratories Small Business Innovation Research grant to collaborate with Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on a ruggedized, mobile version of AeroDefense's drone and pilot detection technology, the AirWarden™ system.
Ms. Ziemba previously served as a key executive for LiveLOOK, a collaboration software company. Her leadership across the organization resulted in its acquisition by Oracle.
“These Enterprising Women in Commerce inspire and encourage others daily and are leaving their mark in their chosen professions,” said Anthony Russo, President of CIANJ. CIANJ and COMMERCE magazine are thrilled to be able to come together to honor these women who truly deserve to be in the spotlight for their accomplishments.”
CIANJ is a statewide business advocacy organization, representing more than 900 corporate members from every industry sector. The organization asked the business community to nominate women they thought should be recognized. These nominations became a special section of the August issue of COMMERCE magazine.
About AeroDefense: AeroDefense offers fixed and mobile drone detection solutions for stadiums, airports, correctional facilities, military forces, and other critical infrastructure. AeroDefense’s patented Radio Frequency (RF) based drone detection system, AirWarden, detects, classifies, locates, and tracks both drone and pilot simultaneously, providing actionable intelligence to respond effectively (and safely) to drone threats. Because the AirWarden system passively detects drone signals via RF spectrum sensing, it recognizes devices it has not seen before, unlike systems reliant on signature databases, and does not violate Federal surveillance laws. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is privately held with all engineering, manufacturing, and support based in the US. The AirWarden system is the first and only drone detection solution to receive the Department of Homeland Security Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation Designation. To learn more about AeroDefense and AirWarden, please visit www.AeroDefense.tech.
Contact:
Lexi Rinaudo, Marketing Manager
AeroDefense
Lexi.rinaudo@aerodefense.tech
225.270.1347
