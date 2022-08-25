Rainbow International of Greenville SC Named a Nextdoor 2022 Neighborhood Favorite Local Business
Greenville, SC, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rainbow International of Greenville SC has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 6th annual Neighborhood Favorites, an awards program recognizing local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Favorites were determined based on the number of neighbor recommendations a local business receives on Nextdoor across various categories.
“On Nextdoor, small businesses are a trusted and core member of the community. These local businesses go above and beyond to make their neighborhoods a kind, welcoming place. It is a true honor, and good for business, to be voted a Neighborhood Favorite by your most loyal customers — neighbors,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.
With more than 55 million business recommendations from neighbors, Nextdoor connects neighbors with each other and everything nearby.
John Wheeler, President of Rainbow International of Greenville SC, said, "It is a great privilege that the Greenville South Carolina community has chosen us as Nextdoor’s Neighborhood Favorite. It is a fantastic achievement to be not simply awarded but equally voted for by our happy customers. My utmost respect goes out to the entire Rainbow Restoration team whose combined efforts have helped us to achieve this award."
The complete list of winning businesses in each city is available at nextdoor.com/favorites. Join the neighborhood network by downloading the Nextdoor app or visiting nextdoor.com.
About Rainbow International of Greenville SC
Rainbow International of Greenville SC is a full-service restoration and cleaning provider located in the heart of Greenville County. Since opening our doors in 1999, we have offered excellent customer service to residential and commercial customers of Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, and surrounding areas. We specialize in water and fire damage restoration and mold removal and remediation. We are also the largest carpet cleaning company in the Upstate and provide tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning services, and biohazard cleaning. Available 24/7 for emergency service, we don't just restore homes and businesses; we restore value, stability, and peace of mind. For more information about Rainbow Restoration, please visit https://rainbowintl.com/greenville-sc.
