Eastvantage Recognized in the Best in Biz Awards 2022 International
Global IT Managed Services Company awarded for its customer service and its leadership.
Taguig, Philippines, August 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage has been named a Silver winner in the Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year category in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards International. Eastvantage’s CEO, Kamal Asarpota, also won a Bronze in the Executive of the Year - Medium Companies category. The Best in Biz Awards International is the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world.
Eastvantage has made customer happiness its business. The customer-centric approach strengthened trust and loyalty of the company’s clients and built a solid reputation, enabling the IT Managed Services provider to grow its business at an exponential rate in 2021. In addition, Asarpota’s focus on empowerment through a culture of ownership, communication, and collaboration (#OCC) aligned team members with the company’s growth goals, inspiring them to perform better.
Winners in the 10th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and representing a total of 15 countries from all continents. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program’s uniqueness stems, in part, from this unparalleled composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges’ objectivity, experience and unmatched expertise to determine award winners.
“The Eastvantage team is honored to be recognized by an international body for our efforts in the past year. This inspires us all the more to create inspired results for our partners,” said Asarpota.
Over the past 10 years and throughout a global pandemic, Best in Biz Awards has seen applications from the best in global business. While 2022 continued to be a year of challenges for numerous industries, the winning entries ultimately showcased incredible innovation, resilience and growth.
“EV’s amazing growth in the midst of a pandemic is a testament to the value of building synergies and engaging our people to achieve the numbers we want,” remarked Asarpota.
About Eastvantage
Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India and Bulgaria. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at www.eastvantage.com.
About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.
Eastvantage has made customer happiness its business. The customer-centric approach strengthened trust and loyalty of the company’s clients and built a solid reputation, enabling the IT Managed Services provider to grow its business at an exponential rate in 2021. In addition, Asarpota’s focus on empowerment through a culture of ownership, communication, and collaboration (#OCC) aligned team members with the company’s growth goals, inspiring them to perform better.
Winners in the 10th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and representing a total of 15 countries from all continents. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program’s uniqueness stems, in part, from this unparalleled composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges’ objectivity, experience and unmatched expertise to determine award winners.
“The Eastvantage team is honored to be recognized by an international body for our efforts in the past year. This inspires us all the more to create inspired results for our partners,” said Asarpota.
Over the past 10 years and throughout a global pandemic, Best in Biz Awards has seen applications from the best in global business. While 2022 continued to be a year of challenges for numerous industries, the winning entries ultimately showcased incredible innovation, resilience and growth.
“EV’s amazing growth in the midst of a pandemic is a testament to the value of building synergies and engaging our people to achieve the numbers we want,” remarked Asarpota.
About Eastvantage
Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India and Bulgaria. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at www.eastvantage.com.
About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.
Contact
EastvantageContact
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
www.eastvantage.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastvantage/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/eastvantage
Twitter: eastvantage
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
www.eastvantage.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastvantage/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/eastvantage
Twitter: eastvantage
Categories