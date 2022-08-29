New Fat Freezing Clinic Opening in Cheadle 8 Sept. | Fat Freezing Manchester | Opening pricing packages available all September
Stockport, United Kingdom, August 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new fat freezing clinic is opening on the High Street in Cheadle village, offering expert fat reduction treatment with the most advanced equipment on the market. By following the strictest guidelines for health and safety and using only the highest quality products this treatment clinic is set up to successfully support all clients in their fat loss and body sculpting journeys.
Opening offer: 50% discount on 1 session with 4 applicators (treatment areas). Normal price is £295. Until 30-September-2022 this treatment can be booked for £150,-. Appointments can be booked for Saturdays 9AM-6PM or Wednesdays 6PM-9PM.
What is fat freezing
Fat freezing is a safe, non-invasive, and significantly cheaper fat reduction alternative to liposuction, quickly gaining in popularity across the country. One session can remove up to 40% of fat deposits in a treated area, with results showing within weeks of the treatment.
There is no down-time post treatment. This, together with its price point makes it the ideal treatment for those who want to sculpt their body to their ideal shape, as well as those on a more significant fat loss journey.
Risks and side effects
As with any medical and beauty treatment there are some side effects and risks to take note of. Due to the vacuum and freezing of the treatment area there can be bruising, swelling, numbness or oversensitivity in the area for a number of weeks. In more rare instances it can cause cramping, nausea and a hardening of the treatment area during and directly after treatment. Most rare side effects include undulations, nodules and hyperplasia. Extensive research has been done into hyperplasia following from fat freezing treatment. It’s a risk in 1 in 4,000 clients and would require corrective liposuction. The most famous case of hyperplasia is that of 57-year old model Linda Evangelista.
How it works
The treatment area is covered with specialist applicators and cooled to minus degrees for approximately 45 minutes. The exact temperature depends on the amount of fat present within the area. Within that time the precise cooling triggers cell death of up to 40% the adipocytes (fat cells) via apoptosis. Because adipocytes are more susceptible to cooling than other cells this treatment doesn’t damage other cells, including skin cells. The epidermis (top level of the skin) is further protected by a gel-soaked membrane during the treatment. In the weeks and months following the treatment the body’s natural processes remove the death cells from the tissue and remove it as waste.
You can treat up to 4 areas at 1 time, and up to 8 areas in one session. You can have multiple treatments done on the same area, however, there must be a waiting period of 6 weeks within treatments to allow for the dead fat cells of the previous treatment to be safely removed.
Most areas can be treated where fat is present, including the abdominal area, the lower back, flanks, bra bulges, male breasts, under arms and thighs.
Contact
Sophie van der Singel
