Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Three New Team Members
Sierra Brown, Maggie Stringer, and Crystal Swanigan join one of St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agencies.
St. Louis, MO, August 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently hired Sierra Brown as Commercial Account Processor, Maggie Stringer as Commercial Account Manager, and Crystal Swanigan as Claims Advocate Manager.
Brown will be responsible for assisting account executives and account managers to prepare documentation and paperwork for new and existing commercial clients. Prior to joining the company, she worked as a patient safety assistant at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Brown earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO.
Stringer will assist producers in gaining new business, as well as handle the sales and service of existing commercial clients. She has 20 years of insurance industry experience as both a claims account manager and liability claims adjuster. Stringer has a Texas All Lines Adjuster’s license and is currently pursuing a business administration degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Swanigan will oversee the processing of insurance claims plus provide claims advice and assistance to clients. She has over 30 years of insurance industry experience with areas of expertise in multiple lines of claims adjusting coverage and liability investigation, as well as marketing sales and service including as a management liability marketing specialist. Swanigan has numerous licenses including Missouri All Lines Producer; Florida All Lines Adjuster; and Missouri Real Estate. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Leadership and Ministry from Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, MO.
“Our company continues to evolve at a record pace, so we are hiring individuals who can best support our organization’s growth,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s JD Powers. “All three new team members – Sierra, Maggie, and Crystal – will help us both succeed and exceed in an industry that we have embraced for more than three decades.”
Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
