Ruhe Introduces Handcrafted 304-Grade Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks That Absorb Noise
Delhi, India, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Both inventiveness and durability are hallmarks of Ruhe. The company makes sure that its goods are as utilitarian, durable, and aesthetically pleasing for the consumers.
Although kitchen sinks are central to any home and a good kitchen sink unknowingly contributes to the smooth functioning of the household, very few of us take the pain of going into the nitty-gritty of a sink. Keeping the dynamic needs of the consumers in mind, Ruhe recently launched a smart and practical solution to a noisy cramped kitchen working station.
Ruhe’s handmade kitchen sinks are manufactured in Food-Safe 304-Grade Stainless Steel. Steel is among the top qualities of its kind in the market due to its unique and robust composition. AISI 304-Grade Stainless steel has about 18% chromium and about 8% nickel. It is well known that nickel is an element that is highly malleable and corrosion-resistant which makes it popular and useful when it comes to industrial utility. With 8% nickel content, Ruhe handmade sinks along with the other elements, make for a rust and corrosion-resistant product that has long-lasting durability.
These sinks are mindfully handcrafted sinks which are made from 1mm thick 304-grade stainless steel sheets and are slightly rounded in the corners so that dirt and other waste from used utensils do not get stuck in them, keeping the sink clean and hygienic at all times. Apart from the thickness of the stainless steel sheet, which as it supports sound absorption, the sinks are equipped with light-weight sound-deadening foam pads that soak up all the noise from running water and clashing dishes.
The surface of the sinks has cross grooves to ensure quick drainage of water which avoids any stagnation. The sink is accompanied by its complete installation accessories; a stainless steel sink coupling and a waste pipe.
The handmade sinks from Ruhe are ISI-marked and conform to the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards. These sinks from Ruhe have a tough build and are equally ductile due to which they are break-resistant. The contemporary matte finish on these sinks adds to the aesthetics of every kitchen décor effortlessly.
The make and build of the kitchen sinks are 100% Indian and the functionality is assured by the brand with a 10-year full warranty.
Contact
Ayush Jain
+919205993312
https://ruheindia.com
