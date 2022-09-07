David Priebe, Partner, DLA Piper LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Securities Litigation Trends in 2022: Notable Developments and Challenges
New York, NY, September 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that David Priebe, Partner, DLA Piper LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Securities Litigation Trends in 2022: Notable Developments and Challenges.” This event is scheduled on September 16, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (ET).
To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/securities-litigation-trends-in-2022/
Event Summary
In light of the changing landscape of securities litigation, staying current has become crucial to many businesses and organizations today. Notably, the past months have seen a significant rise in case filings involving special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), cryptocurrencies, and COVID-19. The latest court decisions are also expected to bring drastic changes to the regulatory and litigation landscape. Hence, to avoid pitfalls, keeping abreast of the key developments and critical issues are paramount in developing new litigation strategies.
In this Live Webcast, distinguished securities expert Dr. Paul Zurek (Cornerstone Research) and securities and corporate governance litigator David Priebe (DLA Piper LLP) will present the audience with the latest developments in securities litigation. The speakers will also share an in-depth analysis of the potential implications of notable court rulings as well as practical tips and strategies to successfully win this type of lawsuit.
Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:
Securities Litigation: Recent Trends and Statistics
Notable Cases and Court Decisions
Key Enforcement Priorities
Critical Issues and Challenges
Best Litigation Strategies
Regulatory Outlook
About David Priebe
David Priebe is a securities and corporate governance litigator and advisor with over 30 years’ experience defending companies, officers and directors in securities class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits. David focuses on innovative substantive and jurisdictional arguments and policies and publishes an Internet site, 10b-5.com, containing articles on these topics topics.
About DLA Piper LLP
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world.
They strive to be the leading global business law firm by delivering quality and value to their clients.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
To know more about this event, please check here: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/securities-litigation-trends-in-2022/
Event Summary
In light of the changing landscape of securities litigation, staying current has become crucial to many businesses and organizations today. Notably, the past months have seen a significant rise in case filings involving special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), cryptocurrencies, and COVID-19. The latest court decisions are also expected to bring drastic changes to the regulatory and litigation landscape. Hence, to avoid pitfalls, keeping abreast of the key developments and critical issues are paramount in developing new litigation strategies.
In this Live Webcast, distinguished securities expert Dr. Paul Zurek (Cornerstone Research) and securities and corporate governance litigator David Priebe (DLA Piper LLP) will present the audience with the latest developments in securities litigation. The speakers will also share an in-depth analysis of the potential implications of notable court rulings as well as practical tips and strategies to successfully win this type of lawsuit.
Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:
Securities Litigation: Recent Trends and Statistics
Notable Cases and Court Decisions
Key Enforcement Priorities
Critical Issues and Challenges
Best Litigation Strategies
Regulatory Outlook
About David Priebe
David Priebe is a securities and corporate governance litigator and advisor with over 30 years’ experience defending companies, officers and directors in securities class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits. David focuses on innovative substantive and jurisdictional arguments and policies and publishes an Internet site, 10b-5.com, containing articles on these topics topics.
About DLA Piper LLP
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world.
They strive to be the leading global business law firm by delivering quality and value to their clients.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories