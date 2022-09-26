Food Portal Wins Food Compliance Specialists of the Year at the Innovation and Excellence Awards 2022
London, United Kingdom, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Food Portal, a software company specialising in quality management and compliance software for food manufacturers, has won the Food Compliance Specialists of the Year category at the Corporate LiveWire Innovation and Excellence Awards 2022.
As a small remote company founded in the UK, Food Portal offers features and resources aimed towards the food industry with their mission to make the food system safer. Food Portal takes on the challenges presented by tackling compliance requirements with solutions such as fraud risk mitigation and more all within their cloud-based service. The features offered by Food Portal allow food manufactures to automate their repetitive tasks allowing for a more streamlined work experience alongside their suppliers.
Users of the platform have highlighted this benefit, also expressing that "the usability of the site scores highly."
Organised by Corporate live wire, the judges expressed their admiration for the efficient, affordability and accessibility offered by Food Portal being able to aid small to large companies.
Speaking of the award win, Managing Director Dannii Hinds said, “We at food portal are honoured and proud to have received this award. We've worked extremely hard over the last few years to get ourselves up and running and the recognition this award gives to that is very humbling. We plan to continue striving for success and hope we win more awards in the future.”
Food portal’s future plans are to continue innovating and building out more features to address more compliance issues as well as supporting and educating those seeking information.
