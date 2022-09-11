Shufti Pro is all set to Attend RAPS Convergence 2022 Event as a Sponsor
Global IDV provider, Shufti Pro will be sponsoring and attending the RAPS Convergence event 2022 from 11 to 13 September in Phoenix, Arizona.
London, United Kingdom, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Globally acclaimed KYC/AML service provider, Shufti Pro is sponsoring and attending the RAPS Convergence event 2022 from 11 to 13 September in Phoenix Convention Center • 100 N 3rd Street, Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a leader-level sponsor of the event.
Patrick Kelley (Head of Sales Americas) and Michael Kelley (Business Development, Sales and Marketing) will be representing Shufti Pro at the event. Patrick will be speaking about “Accelerating Trust in Healthcare Patient Verification” on 13th September between 11.15-11.40.
RAPS Convergence is the largest and most well-recognized annual gathering of regulatory professionals and innovators around the globe. Convergence brings together representatives from the healthcare industry that are directly involved in managing the regulatory process of the sector. Convergence is designed to educate and empower professionals about the ever-evolving healthcare regulatory environment within an interactive forum that facilitates community exchange, connections, and knowledge sharing.
The team of Shufti Pro will be attending the RAPS Convergence event to address the importance of patient verification and its role in reducing medical identity fraud in the healthcare sector. The company offers age verification that assists medical professionals to validate the age of patients before prescribing medicines. With Shufti Pro’s identity verification services, the medical industry can prevent criminal activities such as false health insurance that adversely affect the industry’s growth.
RAPS Convergence puts organizations in front of 2,000 global regulatory professionals and stakeholders to effectively strengthen business relationships, recruit regulatory talent and showcase their products and services.
Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro commented, “The increasing crime rate in the healthcare industry has compelled regulatory authorities to develop effective laws for the sector. Events like RAPS Convergence offer medicare businesses and regulatory bodies a chance to connect and demonstrate their expertise by discussing innovative solutions for the sector.”
Integrating Shufti Pro’s IDV powered by thousands of AI models can assist in determining the true identities of patients before getting them onboard with a 99% accuracy rate in less than a second. In addition, with the company’s KYC and AML solutions, businesses can stay put with the ever-evolving regulatory regime to reduce the risk of hefty fines and sanctions.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, and AML services to help global businesses onboard legitimate customers. The UK-based company has five regional offices and has launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
