SMC Exhibits at IMTS 2022, Sept. 12-17 at McCormick Place in Chicago

Noblesville, IN, September 11, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Featured products will be the compact, light-weight energy saving JSY solenoid valves for end-of-arm robot and cobot applications and the industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors.Other products on display:· Welding/Fabricating Clamp Cylinders· Compact & Micro Clamping Cylinders· Pneumatic, Electric and Magnetic Grippers· End Lock & Mid-Stroke Locking Cylinders· ISA3 Series Gap Checking Sensor· 2-way Air & Fluid Solenoid Valves· Category 3/4, Safety Shut-off Valves· Chillers & Thermo Control Units· Refrigerated Air Dryers· Air Filters/RegulatorsShow Dates & Booth Hours:Sept. 12 - 17 (Mon. – Sat.) 9:00 – 6:00Visit SMC at North Building, Level 1 & 3, Booths 215520 & 236249, McCormick Place, Chicago.About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.