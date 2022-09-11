SMC Exhibits at IMTS 2022, Sept. 12-17 at McCormick Place in Chicago

The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) is the premier manufacturing technology trade show in North America playing host to as many as 129,000 visitors from 117 countries. Visit SMC Corporation of America at booths #236249 (North Bldg, Level 3) and #215520 (Smartforce Student Summit) to interact with the newest technologies in pneumatic, vacuum, electrical actuation and wireless communications for the machining, laser cutting, fabricating and general automation industries.