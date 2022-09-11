SMC Exhibits at IMTS 2022, Sept. 12-17 at McCormick Place in Chicago
The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) is the premier manufacturing technology trade show in North America playing host to as many as 129,000 visitors from 117 countries. Visit SMC Corporation of America at booths #236249 (North Bldg, Level 3) and #215520 (Smartforce Student Summit) to interact with the newest technologies in pneumatic, vacuum, electrical actuation and wireless communications for the machining, laser cutting, fabricating and general automation industries.
Noblesville, IN, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Featured products will be the compact, light-weight energy saving JSY solenoid valves for end-of-arm robot and cobot applications and the industry-leading, innovative Air Management System (AMS) technology which monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors.
Other products on display:
· Welding/Fabricating Clamp Cylinders
· Compact & Micro Clamping Cylinders
· Pneumatic, Electric and Magnetic Grippers
· End Lock & Mid-Stroke Locking Cylinders
· ISA3 Series Gap Checking Sensor
· 2-way Air & Fluid Solenoid Valves
· Category 3/4, Safety Shut-off Valves
· Chillers & Thermo Control Units
· Refrigerated Air Dryers
· Air Filters/Regulators
Show Dates & Booth Hours:
Sept. 12 - 17 (Mon. – Sat.) 9:00 – 6:00
Visit SMC at North Building, Level 1 & 3, Booths 215520 & 236249, McCormick Place, Chicago.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
