SMC Exhibits at The Battery Show, Sept. 13-15 in Novi, MI

Noblesville, IN, September 11, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The 25A prefix series of products include:· Solenoid valves· Vacuum generators· Guided, compact and tie rod cylinders· Rotary actuators, slide tables and grippers· Electric actuators· Static elimination ionizers· Pressure and flow sensors· Air filters and regulators· Fittings and tubingShow Dates & Booth Hours:Sept. 13 – 14 (Tues – Wed) 9:30 – 4:30Sept. 15 (Thurs) 9:30 – 3:00Visit SMC at booth #2749, Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI.About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.