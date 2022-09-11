SMC Exhibits at The Battery Show, Sept. 13-15 in Novi, MI
The Battery Show is North America’s largest advanced battery and electric hybrid & vehicles technology event for the latest technologies across commercial and industrial transportation and stationary energy storage. Visit SMC at booth #2749 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI for the latest in automation components for supporting the secondary cell storage battery manufacturing processes which require ultra-low dew points as low as -94°F (-70°C) and copper or zinc free materials.
Noblesville, IN, September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 25A prefix series of products include:
· Solenoid valves
· Vacuum generators
· Guided, compact and tie rod cylinders
· Rotary actuators, slide tables and grippers
· Electric actuators
· Static elimination ionizers
· Pressure and flow sensors
· Air filters and regulators
· Fittings and tubing
Show Dates & Booth Hours:
Sept. 13 – 14 (Tues – Wed) 9:30 – 4:30
Sept. 15 (Thurs) 9:30 – 3:00
Visit SMC at booth #2749, Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
