SMC Exhibits at The Battery Show, Sept. 13-15 in Novi, MI

The Battery Show is North America’s largest advanced battery and electric hybrid & vehicles technology event for the latest technologies across commercial and industrial transportation and stationary energy storage. Visit SMC at booth #2749 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI for the latest in automation components for supporting the secondary cell storage battery manufacturing processes which require ultra-low dew points as low as -94°F (-70°C) and copper or zinc free materials.