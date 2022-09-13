CellarStone Announces QCommission’s Ability to Support Businesses in the Insurance-Medicare Industry
Half Moon Bay, CA, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that QCommission is able to provide excellent support to businesses in the Insurance-Medicare Industry.
The Insurance-Medicare Industry has complex compensation rules and regulations which makes it difficult for businesses to comply. Excel and manual calculations – the most typically used tools in sales compensation – can introduce a lot of human errors with omitted transactions, possible duplications , and missed cancellations.
QCommission enables businesses to quickly calculate Medicare commissions, bonuses and referral fees, and verify results and distribute them to Agents/Brokers in a timely manner. This helps businesses save a significant amount of time and avoid costly errors.
Sarah F., a Medicare Sales Manager, shared this QCommission review on Capterra last February 3, 2022, “QCommission has been amazing to work with. We were looking for a system that could help to ensure compliance with the complex Medicare Compensation Rules and Regulations. QCommission has been able to develop our platform to do just that. They dove deep into understanding the rules and requirements and worked tirelessly to set up the system in a way that worked for everyone. They have created custom reports based off our needs. Best of all, the support from the company from implementation to launch has been top notch. They are thorough, want to understand your business, make adjustments when needed, and help in any way they can.”
Sarah also shared the following things that she particularly likes about QCommission, “QCommission is easy to use, produces the reporting and audit trail we need to ensure compliance. Supports both the plan and agents in producing reports needed to process commissions accurately. Adjusts to our system capabilities and limitations.”
She further shared that “Cost and Capabilities” were very important to them in choosing QCommission as their sales commission software.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to support the Insurance-Medicare Industry’s commission software needs, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology, had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 2 decades, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools and software like MS Dynamics AX, Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, PayPal, SFDC, and many more. QCommission’s ability to offer a wide range of integrations and its ability to handle complex sales compensation plans help our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
