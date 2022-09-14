Shufti Pro Bags Nomination for the RegTech Insight Awards USA 2022
Global IDV provider, Shufti Pro, has been shortlisted for the RegTech Insight Awards USA - 2022 for the “Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding” category.
London, United Kingdom, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Recognizing the milestones achieved by Shufti Pro in the field of RegTech, the global ID verification service provider has been shortlisted by the RegTech Insight Awards 2022 under the category of “Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding.” Nomination in this category shows the company's top-notch identity verification solutions that have empowered businesses across various sectors to accurately onboard reliable clientele.
Organized by A-Team, the 2nd annual RegTech Insight Awards USA 2022 acknowledge providers of leading RegTech services and is uniquely designed to honour start-ups and established players in the financial, regulatory and technological fields. Shufti Pro is an AI-powered KYC/AML service provider that has been catering to the customer identity verification needs of businesses in 230+ countries and territories since its inception in 2017.
The shortlist has been compiled by editors of RegTech Insight Awards and their North America Advisory Board. The evaluation of the shortlist considers the depth of involvement in capital markets, the relevance of a solution to a selected award category, and the potential interest of service to the RegTech Insight community.
You can show your support for Shufti Pro by voting in Category 14 (Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding) at the provided link. Voting lines will be open until Friday 16th September 2022 at 5 pm UK, while the winners will be announced at an exclusive drinks reception during the RegTech Summit in NY on 16th November 2022.
“Shufti Pro is known for its globally configurable IDV solutions and nomination in the category 'Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding' validates our efforts in providing businesses with highly accurate and robust RegTech solutions,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro.
Recently, Shufti Pro has been crowned “Best Client Onboarding Solution” at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 for its AI-powered IDV solutions. The company also secured “Best Digital Identity Verification Solutions MENA 2022” and “Best Verification Services Provider MENA 2022” at the International Business Magazine Awards. In addition, an international platform for tracking innovative organizations, Tracxn, has also declared Shufti Pro the winner of “Top RegTech Startups” under the category of “Emerging Startups 2022.”
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, Biometric authentication, age verification and AML services. The UK-based company has 5 regional offices and has launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
Contact
Graeme Rowe
+1 781-229-5841
shuftipro.com
