Frank Mayer Hires Interactive Experience Account Director
The kiosk and display manufacturer welcomes former ICX Association Executive Director Morgan Petty to the position.
Grafton, WI, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Frank Mayer is pleased to announce the hiring of Morgan Petty to the role of Interactive Experience Account Director. Morgan will work alongside clients to understand their objectives, pilot new interactive kiosk and display programs, and optimize the customer experience.
As the former executive director of the Interactive Customer Experience Association, Morgan facilitated peer group discussions focused on CX research, strategies and technologies with executives from a wide range of industries, including retail, restaurant, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment.
“My role as executive director allowed me to understand and address challenges and opportunities consumer brands face,” Morgan states. “I established working relationships with providers of CX solutions, and these insights have positioned me to help strategize experiences for customers, patients, guests, and users.”
In addition to her experience at ICX Association, Morgan has advised B2C brands as the founder of StratEdgeEyes, a company that collaborates with leading innovators to build business infrastructure and plan effective customer-facing strategies. For nearly a decade, she also worked with Networld Media Group, publisher of KioskMarketplace.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, QSRweb.com, and other B2B media platforms.
“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside Frank Mayer at previous stages of my career and now as a member of this industry-leading team,” Morgan adds.
About Frank Mayer
Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps companies, retailers, and brands utilize the latest solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.
Cheryl Lesniak
(262) 377-4700
www.frankmayer.com
