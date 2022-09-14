Graphic Connections Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in 2022
Chesterfield, MO, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Graphic Connections Group, LLC (GCG), an innovative print and marketing company based in St. Louis, MO, announces it has ranked on Inc. magazine’s 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2022. GCG enjoyed three-year revenue growth of 120%. To be eligible for the list, businesses must have achieved a significant percentage growth in revenue from 2018 to 2021.
Now celebrating its 30th year in business Graphic Connections Group is still experiencing dynamic business growth. Its subsidiary REIPrintMail, which offers real estate direct mail marketing services, continues a strong upward trajectory, and, with a strategic 2022 acquisition of REIComplete- a full-scope marketing and lead generation service provider for real estate entrepreneurs, GCG is strongly positioned for accelerated revenue growth and achieve Inc. 5000 status for many years to come.
“We are excited and thrilled to be included among the fastest growing companies in America,” said Jeff Charlton, President and Founder of Graphic Connections Group. “What’s impressive is that we made the Inc. 5000 list the opposite way of most businesses. Most see rapid growth in the early years of operation followed by a decline as they mature. But now, in our 30th year, we are continuing our significant growth.”
Charlton added, “Our success is due to our focus on providing high-quality products and services, and our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. This includes a more personalized approach in today’s voicemail society. We always have a live person answer the phone, respond to clients promptly, pay attention to quality and ship orders on time, and stand behind the products and services we offer.”
“I believe wholeheartedly that simple things can make a difference. And the entire team at Graphic Connections Group excels at going the extra mile!”
The entire list of Inc 5000 companies for 2022 can be found at https://inc.com/inc5000/2022
About Graphic Connections Group, LLC. (GCG): Graphics Connections Group (GCG) was founded in 1992 by Jeff Charlton, a seasoned entrepreneur who has launched multiple successful businesses. Since its inception, GCG has grown to become the premier print and marketing company in the US. Its subsidiaries include REIPrintMail, REIComplete, and MortgagePrintMail, which provide real estate-related direct mail, marketing, and lead generation services nationally.
About Inc. Magazine: The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition of inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best companies to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
Jeff Charlton
636-519-8320
www.gcfrog.com
