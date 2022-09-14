eBlu Solutions Announces Collaboration with Cardinal Health
Companies partner to create new suite of revenue cycle management solutions.
Louisville, KY, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eBlu Solutions, a single portal software program to verify specialty medical benefits, is collaborating with Cardinal Health to provide its benefit investigation and prior authorization workflow to Cardinal Health’s new suite of revenue cycle management solutions (RCM). These solutions and consulting services will help specialty physicians and practices simplify payer contracting, medical benefits investigations and prior authorizations and maximize financial performance.
The collaboration between eBlu Solutions and Cardinal Health will support specialty providers that Cardinal Health serves by offering eBlu Solutions’ innovative technology. eBlu enables specialty practices to accelerate the speed to therapy, while minimizing denials and exceptions and allowing patients to continue their patient treatment journey.
“We are excited to collaborate with Cardinal Health and offer the prior authorization technology in support of their RCM optimization suite,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of eBlu Solutions. “Prior Authorization is a complicated and difficult space for not only specialty practices, but also for pharmaceutical manufacturers. eBlu Solutions has changed the entire process by adding real-time software technology to the mix.”
For more information about eBlu Solutions and our prior authorization workflow, please visit the eBlu Solutions website.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure single-portal software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.
The collaboration between eBlu Solutions and Cardinal Health will support specialty providers that Cardinal Health serves by offering eBlu Solutions’ innovative technology. eBlu enables specialty practices to accelerate the speed to therapy, while minimizing denials and exceptions and allowing patients to continue their patient treatment journey.
“We are excited to collaborate with Cardinal Health and offer the prior authorization technology in support of their RCM optimization suite,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of eBlu Solutions. “Prior Authorization is a complicated and difficult space for not only specialty practices, but also for pharmaceutical manufacturers. eBlu Solutions has changed the entire process by adding real-time software technology to the mix.”
For more information about eBlu Solutions and our prior authorization workflow, please visit the eBlu Solutions website.
About eBlu Solutions
eBlu Solutions provides a secure single-portal software platform for electronic prior authorization and benefits verification in the infusion-based specialty medication space. eBlu Solutions aims to streamline the fragmented nature of the approval process for specialty medication treatments, and currently supports a variety of specialties including rheumatology, neurology, gastroenterology, and allergy & asthma.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.
Contact
eBlu SolutionsContact
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
Lori Wood
502-702-0402
https://www.eblusolutions.com
Categories