Elantis Named Finalist in the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards
Edmonton, Canada, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elantis Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a finalist in the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards in the Business Transformation category. This is the fifth consecutive year Elantis has been recognized, winning the 2020 Nintex Partner Award for Regional Spotlight Americas and the 2019 Nintex Partner Award for Customer Success, and being a finalist in the 2021 and 2018 Nintex Partner Awards.
The Nintex Partner Awards recognize channel partners that drive high-impact results and continuous process improvements for public and private sector organizations across every industry and geographic region by leveraging Nintex’s powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation software. Each Nintex Partner Award finalist was selected based on measurable business results during Nintex’s fiscal year 2022, extending from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
“Our customers benefit from the expertise and support of Nintex Partners to deliver and implement successful digital workplace solutions with the Nintex Process Platform,” said Joe Peterson, Nintex Vice President Channel Sales and Strategy. “It is an honour to recognize our top-performing partners for their impact helping public and private sector organizations to go digital faster with Nintex.”
Regarding the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards, Elantis Director of Marketing and Business Development, Amy Grendus, commented, “Our close partnership with Nintex helps provide value to our clients, increasing their efficiency, reducing costs, and improving their end user experience.” She continues, “We are proud of what we have achieved together and of the hard work of Elantis’ team in creating solutions for business transformation.”
This announcement closely follows the news that one of Elantis’ customers, Quaker Houghton, received top honours as the 2022 Nintex Champion in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.
Nintex will announce winners for each category on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. To learn more about the Nintex Partner Network, visit https://www.nintex.com/partner-overview/.
To learn more about Elantis’ partnership with Nintex, visit https://www.elantis.com/business-process-automation/.
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating, and optimizing business processes.
About Elantis Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2013, Elantis is a Nintex Premier Partner and leader in digital transformation consulting services, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.
Contact
Amy Grendus
587-879-9987
www.elantis.com
