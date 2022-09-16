Unity Communications, a Certified USPAACC Diverse Supplier
Unity Communications's remarkable growth lands USPAACC certification as an Asian American/Minority-owned business, strengthening the company's commitment to serving diverse audiences.
Gilbert, AZ, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) certifies Unity Communications as a U.S. minority-owned business and a registered member in good standing with USPAACC.
Fortune companies and government agencies recognize the USPAACC certification. It requires certified organizations to undergo a rigorous process to ensure minority-owned businesses comply with strict quality standards. Certified members have the advantage of being selected for consideration for prime contract opportunities with fortune corporations and government agencies.
Further, the USPAACC certification program opens opportunities to enhance company visibility through networking with trusted clients, sponsorship, hosting events, and more. The USPAACC certification is awarded to companies owned, managed, and operated by an Asian American only after thoroughly reviewing their operations, management, and financial status.
"The USPAACC is one of the largest and most impactful organizations that represent all Asian American groups in business. As a minority-owned small business, the certification is a win-win opportunity. It will help Unity Communications gain more prospects to network and grow our client base while delivering our mission of providing superior leadership and quality customer service." – Patrick Brown, CEO and Founder
Founded in 2009 by Patrick Brown, Unity Communications specializes in back-office, customer service, call center outsourcing, and IT operations and has worked with companies across multiple sectors, including e-commerce, technology, sales, and media. The company strongly commits to diversity, workplace culture, and innovation with staff across the globe consisting of professionals with different cultures, backgrounds, and experiences, creating a multicultural and multilingual team altogether.
Unity Communications's USPAACC certification #C22_00054 is registered for NAICS code 561422. The certification is valid for one year and will be renewed annually to ensure the company meets the standard set by the USPAACC.
About Unity Communications
Unity Communications is an award-winning BPO company focusing on sales support, customer service, accounting, health care, and back-office services. The company specializes in creating processes that make business operations efficient with experience that spans multiple industries, such as e-commerce, technology, retail, financial technology (FinTech), and software as a service (SaaS).
Founded by Patrick Brown in 2009, the company has evolved from a startup into an international BPO firm, serving small and medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Unity Communications forms co-innovation partnerships with clients looking to outsource for the first time and need a “white glove” experience. Visit https://unity-connect.com to learn more.
Patrick Brown
480-550-8700
https://unity-connect.com/
1530 E. Williams Field Rd. # 201
Gilbert, Arizona 85295
