Winners Revealed for the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards

Mill Valley, CA, September 16, 2022 --( PR.com )-- After much deliberation, IoT Innovator's editorial board is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 IoT Innovator Awards which shine a spotlight on the best businesses, products and projects that feed and grow this year's Internet of Things landscape."Now in their sixth year, the IoT Innovator Awards continue to attract a staggering number of gifted applicants, making the judging process ever more difficult. Our 2022 finalists and winners have displayed creative and operational ingenuity when it comes to connecting what can sometimes seem like a disconnected world," said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator."We applaud this year's winners, who are not only making our lives easier but also changing our communities for the better, which is no small task in this post-pandemic era in which we all find ourselves."The WinnersBest of IoT – Connected Medical and Healthcare[x]cube LABS - GoldMonnit - SilverCox Prosight - BronzeBest of IoT – ConsumerWhistle - GoldOrro - SilverMethod, Inc. - BronzeBest of IoT – EnergySony Semiconductor Israel - GoldCoolAutomation - SilverBrilliant - BronzeBest of IoT – EnterpriseSOTI - GoldGlobal Telecom - SilverInfogrid - BronzeBest of IoT – IndustrialMonnit - GoldLynx Software Technologies - SilverEmnify - BronzeBest of IoT – PlatformLink Labs - GoldSony Semiconductor Israel - SilverTotum - BronzeBest of IoT – SecurityCylera - GoldSony Semiconductor Israel - SilverIPVideo Corporation - BronzeBest of IoT – ServicesEcoEnergy Insights - GoldScience Soft - SilverTata Consultancy Services (TCS) - BronzeBest of IoT – Smart BuildingsClovity Inc. - GoldEcoEnergy Insights - SilverVigilent - BronzeBest of IoT – OtherMemfault - GoldStudio Graphene's client Hawk - SilverxFarm - BronzePlease visit here for the full list of winners: https://www.iotinnovator.com/2022-iot-awards/winners/For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards page: http://iotinnovator.com/awards/ About IoT InnovatorIoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing insider news and knowledge about the Internet of Things. Founded more than six years ago, IoT Innovator is dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing its readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about the next - and perhaps biggest - revolution of Information Technology.