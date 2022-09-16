Winners Revealed for the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards
Mill Valley, CA, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After much deliberation, IoT Innovator’s editorial board is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 IoT Innovator Awards which shine a spotlight on the best businesses, products and projects that feed and grow this year’s Internet of Things landscape.
"Now in their sixth year, the IoT Innovator Awards continue to attract a staggering number of gifted applicants, making the judging process ever more difficult. Our 2022 finalists and winners have displayed creative and operational ingenuity when it comes to connecting what can sometimes seem like a disconnected world,” said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator.
"We applaud this year's winners, who are not only making our lives easier but also changing our communities for the better, which is no small task in this post-pandemic era in which we all find ourselves.”
The Winners
Best of IoT – Connected Medical and Healthcare
[x]cube LABS - Gold
Monnit - Silver
Cox Prosight - Bronze
Best of IoT – Consumer
Whistle - Gold
Orro - Silver
Method, Inc. - Bronze
Best of IoT – Energy
Sony Semiconductor Israel - Gold
CoolAutomation - Silver
Brilliant - Bronze
Best of IoT – Enterprise
SOTI - Gold
Global Telecom - Silver
Infogrid - Bronze
Best of IoT – Industrial
Monnit - Gold
Lynx Software Technologies - Silver
Emnify - Bronze
Best of IoT – Platform
Link Labs - Gold
Sony Semiconductor Israel - Silver
Totum - Bronze
Best of IoT – Security
Cylera - Gold
Sony Semiconductor Israel - Silver
IPVideo Corporation - Bronze
Best of IoT – Services
EcoEnergy Insights - Gold
Science Soft - Silver
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - Bronze
Best of IoT – Smart Buildings
Clovity Inc. - Gold
EcoEnergy Insights - Silver
Vigilent - Bronze
Best of IoT – Other
Memfault - Gold
Studio Graphene’s client Hawk - Silver
xFarm - Bronze
Please visit here for the full list of winners: https://www.iotinnovator.com/2022-iot-awards/winners/
For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards page: http://iotinnovator.com/awards/.
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing insider news and knowledge about the Internet of Things. Founded more than six years ago, IoT Innovator is dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing its readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about the next - and perhaps biggest - revolution of Information Technology.
Contact
Kim Jones
kim@iotinnovator.com
