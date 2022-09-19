LIPKA Presents Stainless Steel Bathroom Overhead Rain Shower

The Overhead Rain Shower by Lipka is a new addition to the line of overhead showers by lipka. These Showerheads are made of premium quality steel. They have long-lasting durability since the material has been tested in both hot and cold water and does not rot, disintegrate, leak, flake, or peel. The material with which it is covered is chrome-plated.