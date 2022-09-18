Story Spark Wins WebAward for Standard of Excellence
Story Spark Wins WebAward for Standard of Excellence in the Other Category
Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association awards lifestyle brand Story Spark with the 2022 Standard of Excellence WebAward in the Other Category. Story Spark offers uniquely designed graphic t-shirts that allow people to express themselves through art, technology, and pop culture. The brand’s goal is to create imaginative and innovative products that make people smile and empower them at an individual level. The Web Marketing Association recognizes Story Spark’s commitment to providing consumers with the best products possible, from utilizing sustainable printing practices to sourcing the softest materials.
The Web Marketing Association has been doling out the WebAwards for 17 years, and each year has carefully chosen candidates that are the best in their fields, in 96 different industries. The WebAward is currently the longest-running website award competition out there, and a unique honor.
About Story Spark:
Story Spark is a lifestyle brand established by artists Alex and Sun that celebrates the intersection of technology, art, and people. The brand creates unique graphic t-shirts that help people express their passion for technology and the developments it brings. Story Spark provides creative products that will enhance a person’s story. All illustrations are original and help express one’s inner spark.
Contact
Story SparkContact
Sun Kim
424-257-0950
www.storyspark.com
@StorySpark - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Categories