Bithashex is Joining FasterCapita's Raise Capital Program from Estonia

Bithashex oü is a cutting-edge fintech company that expertly combines peer-to-peer and otc exchange for trading, exchange, and education on a robust PCI DSS compliant decentralized platform. Bithashex is a panacea to tackle the current global remittance problems. it offers an unparalleled, all-inclusive platform for seasoned investors, traders, and novices alike, to gain from the latest technological wonder. The startup is currently raising $2M.