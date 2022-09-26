Bithashex is Joining FasterCapita's Raise Capital Program from Estonia
Bithashex oü is a cutting-edge fintech company that expertly combines peer-to-peer and otc exchange for trading, exchange, and education on a robust PCI DSS compliant decentralized platform. Bithashex is a panacea to tackle the current global remittance problems. it offers an unparalleled, all-inclusive platform for seasoned investors, traders, and novices alike, to gain from the latest technological wonder. The startup is currently raising $2M.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BithashEx OÜ is a radical product that aims to change the game of Global Crypto Remittance Services. A renowned Estonia registered Fintech organization- Bithashex OÜ along with its experienced Founder Jafar Safari, has a long-standing specialization in the provision of full ﬂock Financial Services for the adoption of technologically enhanced Digital Assets by users from all spheres of life.
The startup is raising $2M and has recently joined FasterCapital's Raise Capital program. The program is for startups that are in their seed, series A, series B, and Series C funding rounds. It helps in matching the startup with the right funding sources and closing the funding round efficiently and successfully.
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital commented, “The team is looking forward to working with the startup’s team. The model is solid and interesting and we see a high potential for success.”
