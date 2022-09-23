iExadia Announces the Appointment of Brian McDermott to Lead Business Development Strategy
Media monitoring expert and former PR agency professional Brian McDermott brings a unique blend of SaaS sales experience and in-depth media measurement knowledge.
Philadelphia, PA, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iExadia, a leading provider of comprehensive media monitoring, social media listening, and influencer targeting solutions, announced today that Brian McDermott, media monitoring industry expert and experienced business growth executive, has joined the company as Director of Business Development. For over 15 years, McDermott has been working with PR and marketing teams to deliver meaningful media intelligence and actionable insights.
Before joining iExadia, McDermott was Senior Account Executive at NASDAQ where he was a key member of the team that oversaw the business development plan for the company’s suite of media intelligence and monitoring solutions. He also managed SaaS sales for Fortune 500 accounts and PR agency customers at a leading PR tech solution provider.
“Brian brings a distinctive mix of public relations and business development experience to iExadia,” says Harsh Jain, Co-Founder of iExadia. “He has consistently provided organizations with meaningful intelligence to influence how they build their narrative and strengthen their brand.
“As Director of Business Development, Brian will oversee revenue growth and adoption of our innovative media monitoring offerings. He will help shape our product roadmap and drive our marketing program.”
McDermott’s PR experience stems from his role as Associate Vice President at Gregory FCA, where he was instrumental in implementing social media monitoring strategies.
McDermott has also developed media research and public opinion studies that have received national news coverage. His work has been covered by Forbes, CNBC, and other high-profile media.
McDermott is a graduate of La Salle University and resides in Philadelphia, PA.
About iExadia
iExadia empowers businesses with comprehensive and detailed media monitoring and analysis so they can measure the impact of company messaging, brand performance, and PR and marketing campaign success on a regional, national and global scale.
By studying an organization’s industry, competitors, and brand health, and reaching out to the right stakeholders for their opinions, iExadia helps companies establish the benchmarks upon which they can make progressive business decisions. Through in-depth media monitoring, social media listening, and customized analyst reports, iExadia provides organizations with the edge they need to develop successful business strategies.
The iExadia team comprises expert media analysts with a cumulative experience of over 40 years in media insights. Integrating artificial intelligence and custom technology with the experience of its team, iExadia creates reporting dashboards and customized media analysis reports, combining diverse data sets to measure business KPIs.
Press contact:
Harsh Jain
Co-Founder
+91 733-777-22-44
harsh.j@iexadia.com
