Sunil Ramlall Shares Expert Perspective on Happiest States in America Study
Sunil Ramlall recently shared his research expertise on employee satisfaction, happiness, engagement and well-being. The personal finance website Wallet Hub compared the 50 states across 30 key indicators of happiness, including rates of depression, income growth and the employment rate, to determine which state is the happiest.
The earliest writings of philosophers pondered the virtues of positive thinking and the pursuit of happiness. For example, Aristotle argued that happiness is the highest good humans can achieve and that the use of reason and rationality is essential to its achievement.
In today's society, many will argue that work is the source of their stress, their inability to spend adequate time with family or volunteer in community activities and being unable to further their education. Happiness can be cultivated by identifying and using the strengths people already possess.
The search for excellence and all‐around happiness has been the important objective for ages. Happiness can be attained either through self‐contentment or through fulfillment of desires.
Over the years, many organizational leaders and managers have argued about the relationship between happy/satisfied employees and productive employees.
Pursuing that inner sense of freedom, security, and reassurance are core to creating psychological well-being. Asking the “why” for all we do. Why are we working? Why pursue financial freedom? Why a better health? This helps to create a sense of purpose for all we do. We are choosing to stay with a job maybe because it gives us meaning, or maybe we need to seek alternative options because it does not contribute to our happiness adequately. The positive psychology scholarship clearly defines the rationale for positive thinking.
