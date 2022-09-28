FasterCapital Announces the Launch of Its Funding Services Package
Have access to full services and support throughout your startup funding journey. This news release is about the new funding services package launched by FasterCapital and how it can benefit startups.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After receiving a great deal of interest from startups, FasterCapital has expanded its Raise Capital program to cover multiple facets of fundraising through a complete funding package. The services range from matching with angels and VCs on a global level through an AI system, planning for funding rounds, preparing the startup materials, to evaluating the startup, negotiations and closing deals with investors, and others.
Startups around the world are struggling to get the funding they need. Funding challenges are heightened especially for startups in countries that are struggling on a political or an economic level.
Whether the startup is in the seed stage all the way up to series C, the services will match one or more of its needs and this is the purpose intended by FasterCapital launching this package.
FasterCapital is an online incubator, accelerator, and service provider. We help startups and small businesses worldwide and invest in them in a work-per-equity model. We provide either technical development per equity or business development per equity. We help startups and SMEs that are raising capital from angel investors, VCs, micro VCs and other funding sources.
It is also worth noting that FasterCapital has three more main programs that entrepreneurs can join; the Tech Cofounder program, the Grow your Startup program, and the Idea to Product program. Each program is catered for specific needs for startups across industries and across countries.
To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp +971 5558 55663.
