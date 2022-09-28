Mashman Ventures is Expanding Its Consultants Team Heading Into Q1 of 2023
Miami, FL, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Florida-based public relations firm is expanding its Consultants team throughout the rest of 2022 heading into the new year. Over the past 18 months, Mashman Ventures’ founder Isaac Mashman has been personally working with and training Eric Chow on the subject of personal branding. Eric took on the role of Chief Consultant in June 2021, his friendship with Isaac going back several years.
Mashman Ventures specializes in working with people to create, maintain, and scale their personal brands in a consultancy model. Atypical of traditional PR firms, their aim with expanding their team is to be able to serve more clients, helping them become well-known industry leaders.
Earlier this year, they announced a revised business model, introducing a retainer model. This current expansions goes hand and hand with that change, as new consultants will be able to provide additional support with their current customer roster. When asked about the expansion, Chief Consultant Eric Chow said, "Last year, Mashman Ventures had it's first major expansion that brought on our entire Media Team, Support Team, and even expanded my own role in the company. That makes me incredibly excited that we're now expanding the Consultants leg of Mashman Ventures. This will allow us to serve more clients, bring more value to each client, and also grow the company exponentially. Personally, I'm just looking forward to meeting and working with the incredible people we are looking to bring on board."
In a move to allow Isaac to focus on other aspects of the business, Eric’s role will be to oversee day-to-day Consultant activities, ensuring they have everything they need to be an effective team, offering the best possible experience to clients of the Firm.
If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity and joining Mashman Ventures, please reach out via email at contact@mashmanventures.com.
