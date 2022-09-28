Elantis Wins 2022 Nintex Partner Award for Business Transformation
Elantis is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards in the Business Transformation category. This is the fifth consecutive year Elantis has been recognized.
Edmonton, Canada, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elantis Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Business Transformation winner of the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards.
Elantis was recognized for its proven ability to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and drive business outcomes with the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.
“We’re proud to recognize Elantis as a winner of the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards,” said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. “Organizations across every industry and region rely on Nintex Partners, like Elantis, to help accelerate digital transformation and solve process challenges with the Nintex Process Platform.”
This marks the fifth consecutive year Elantis has been recognized, winning the 2020 Nintex Partner Award for Regional Spotlight Americas and the 2019 Nintex Partner Award for Customer Success, and being a finalist in the 2021 and 2018 Nintex Partner Awards.
The 2022 Nintex Partner Awards winners are identified as top partners by Nintex regional leadership. They are recognized for their regional market impact and momentum with local customers. This recognition is even more impressive when considering Nintex geographically divides their partners into only three regions: AMER, APAC, and EMEA. This places Elantis as a top Nintex partner throughout all of North, Central, and South America.
This announcement closely follows the news that one of Elantis’ customers, Quaker Houghton, received top honours as the 2022 Nintex Champion in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards. The Business Transformation category recognizes top customer entries to the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.
“Elantis is proud to be recognized for our positive impact to clients throughout North America,” said Elantis CEO Dave Roe. “Our close partnership with Nintex helps us deliver results quickly and effectively, empowering our customers with automation solutions that transform their business.”
The Nintex Partner Awards recognize channel partners that drive high-impact results and continuous process improvements for public and private sector organizations across every industry and geographic region by leveraging Nintex’s powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation software. Each Nintex Partner Award winner was selected based on measurable business results during Nintex’s fiscal year 2022, extending from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
To learn more about Elantis’ partnership with Nintex, visit https://www.elantis.com/business-process-automation/.
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating, and optimizing business processes.
About Elantis Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2013, Elantis is a Nintex Premier Partner and leader in digital transformation consulting services, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.
Elantis was recognized for its proven ability to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and drive business outcomes with the powerful and easy-to-use capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform.
“We’re proud to recognize Elantis as a winner of the 2022 Nintex Partner Awards,” said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. “Organizations across every industry and region rely on Nintex Partners, like Elantis, to help accelerate digital transformation and solve process challenges with the Nintex Process Platform.”
This marks the fifth consecutive year Elantis has been recognized, winning the 2020 Nintex Partner Award for Regional Spotlight Americas and the 2019 Nintex Partner Award for Customer Success, and being a finalist in the 2021 and 2018 Nintex Partner Awards.
The 2022 Nintex Partner Awards winners are identified as top partners by Nintex regional leadership. They are recognized for their regional market impact and momentum with local customers. This recognition is even more impressive when considering Nintex geographically divides their partners into only three regions: AMER, APAC, and EMEA. This places Elantis as a top Nintex partner throughout all of North, Central, and South America.
This announcement closely follows the news that one of Elantis’ customers, Quaker Houghton, received top honours as the 2022 Nintex Champion in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards. The Business Transformation category recognizes top customer entries to the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.
“Elantis is proud to be recognized for our positive impact to clients throughout North America,” said Elantis CEO Dave Roe. “Our close partnership with Nintex helps us deliver results quickly and effectively, empowering our customers with automation solutions that transform their business.”
The Nintex Partner Awards recognize channel partners that drive high-impact results and continuous process improvements for public and private sector organizations across every industry and geographic region by leveraging Nintex’s powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation software. Each Nintex Partner Award winner was selected based on measurable business results during Nintex’s fiscal year 2022, extending from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
To learn more about Elantis’ partnership with Nintex, visit https://www.elantis.com/business-process-automation/.
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating, and optimizing business processes.
About Elantis Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2013, Elantis is a Nintex Premier Partner and leader in digital transformation consulting services, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.
Contact
Elantis Solutions Inc.Contact
Amy Grendus
587-879-9987
www.elantis.com
Amy Grendus
587-879-9987
www.elantis.com
Categories