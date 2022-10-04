BAMSI Recognized for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work

BAMSI’s DEIJA committee has been recognized for the second straight year for its work to make BAMSI a more inclusive and welcoming place to all employees and persons served. The Association of Developmental Disability Providers (ADDP) named BAMSI as a winner of its 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award last week. Last year, the Association of Behavioral Health (ABH) recognized BAMSI’s efforts to promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice as part of its 2021 Salute to Excellence.