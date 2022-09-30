Podcasts Queer News; Jazmyn Gives Bad Advice and The Brown Girls Guide to Politics Win Big
Third annual Black Pod Awards gives out 21 awards with three new categories.
Brooklyn, NY, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seventeen podcasts shrieked with joy across social media Sunday. They were marveling about winning at the third annual ceremony of Black Podcasting Awards (the BPAs). Three podcasts won big: Queer News swept its three categories: Best New Black Podcast, Best Black News/Informative Podcast, and Best Black LGBTQ Podcast. Jazmyn Gives Bad Advice won both, Best Black Comedy Podcast and Best Black Relationship Podcast. And for the third year in a row, The Brown Girls Guide to Politics won Best Black Political Podcast.
Black podcasting ambassador at large and long-time volunteer Latrice Sampson Richards hosted the ceremony and aftershow. Prior BPA winners Arthur Jones II, A’shanti F. Gholar, Bethany Hawkins, Cassandre Dunbar, Ekemini Uwan, Jennifer Lind, and Sha Lee Hornsby joined her in presenting award categories. Viewers delighted in songs by Aria Lanelle, ire ola, and Jus Jon (from "The Voice" season 2020).
This year’s awards named 21 winners overall, introducing three new categories: Best Blerd Podcast, Legend, and Listeners Love. (Blerd is Black nerd.) Everrealm Adventures took home the Blerd award. Brilliant, generous, and pioneering Podcasts in Color founder "Berry" received the Legend Award. 2022 Best Black Business Podcast nominee C-CRETS won the Listeners Love in a public vote.
Winning podcasters receive physical awards and prizes. This year’s prizes include one year subscriptions to both Black Podcasters Association and Warm Welcome, one month access to the Grants for Creators newsletter, and 50% of their tickets to Afros & Audio’s annual festival centering Black podcasters & audio creatives.
Nominees are the top scorers from a judging panel of previous winners, Black podcasters and content creators. Winners have the top scores in their category. A captioned expanded version of the ceremony will be available for streaming Saturday, October 1, 9 p.m. ET on YouTube.
Join the BPAs on social media @BlackPodAwards: Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.
Contact:
Demetrius Bagley, Program Director & CoFounder, blackpodcastingawards@gmail.com or 718-290-7196. Media can download photos of host Latrice Sampson Richards, Anna DeShawn (Queer News), A’shanti F. Gholar (The Brown Girls Guide to Politics), Jazmyn (Jazmyn Gives Bad Advice) plus winners’ podcast artwork, and the BPAs’ logos at mediakit.blackpodawards.com.
About Black Podcasting Awards
Black Podcasting Awards (the BPAs) exists to celebrate and spotlight Black podcasts and the people who make them. It’s a Black Twitter community-founded, mostly volunteer-fueled annual awards program and ceremony. It’s also a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that appreciates receiving more applicants, volunteers (especially judges), sponsors, gift$, and advertisers.
Winners of the 2022 Black Pod Awards
2022 Legend Award
"Berry" (Podcasts in Color)
2022 Listeners Love Award
C-CRETS
Best Black Business Podcast
How to Talk to (High Achievers) about Anything
Best Black Comedy Podcast
Jazmyn Gives Bad Advice
Best Black Culture Podcast
Culturati: Conversations with Kierna Mayo
Best Black Education Podcast
Parenting for the Culture
Best Black Fiction Podcast
Unmasked Scripted Podcast
Best Black Film/TV Podcast
Black Love: The Interviews
Best Black Health and Wellness Podcast
Charm Words
Best Black History Podcast
Strong and Free
Best Black International Podcast
Ehky Ya Masr Podcast
Best Black LGBTQ Podcast
Queer News
Best Black Music Podcast
The Tables Might Wobble Podcast
Best Black News/Informative Podcast
Queer News
Best Black Political Podcast
The Brown Girls Guide To Politics
Best Black Relationship Podcast
Jazmyn Gives Bad Advice
Best Black Religion and Spirituality Podcast
SOL Affirmations with Karega & Felicia
Best Black Sex Podcast
Inner Hoe Uprising
Best Blerd Podcast
Everrealm Adventures
Best New Black Podcast
Queer News
Black Podcast of the Year
Dates and Mates with Damona Hoffman
