Shipra Malhotra Joins ISMG’s Global Editorial Team as Managing Editor
Malhotra Brings 20 Years of Experience in Cybersecurity and IT Reportage
Princeton, NJ, October 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group Corp. (ISMG) is pleased to welcome Shipra Malhotra as managing editor on its global editorial team. Malhotra will be focusing on covering global IT and business technology, under its growing CIO business.
Malhotra is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of enterprise technology journalism experience, managing C-suite relationships and moderating tech forums and discussions.
"I am excited to join ISMG. It is truly an exciting time to be covering the business of technology with more and more IT leaders taking up their organizations’ growth charter. It is a privilege to be associated in this journey with a brand like ISMG that is known for producing the most authentic analysis and deeper insights on security and technology," Malhotra said.
Malhotra worked as an executive editor - special initiatives, ETCIO and ETCISO, at Times Internet, where she led engagements with C-suite leaders, contributed editorial stories, and conceptualized major IP events. Prior to this, she worked for nearly eight years as an executive editor for Grey Head Media, now an ISMG company.
Malhotra has also worked with Biztech2 (part of Network 18 Group), Corporate Voice Weber Shandwick and Dataquest in her past avatars.
"Getting Shipra Malhotra back to the team is very exciting. With over two decades of experience in business journalism and communications, out of which eight years were with Grey Head Media, Malhotra’s joining gives the right impetus to our expanding footprint. Her expertise will strengthen both existing and new initiatives at ISMG,” says Rahul Neel Mani, founding director of Grey Head Media and vice president of community engagement and editorial at ISMG.
As managing editor, Malhotra will focus on covering technology companies and the business of IT, providing insight and analysis around the dynamic industry landscape, traditional and emerging product categories, new industry research reports and more.
She will also be responsible for building and managing a top-notch editorial team and focusing on operations and execution of assigned publications, with a primary focus on CIO, business technology, and other allied domains.
"As technology continues to grow into a subject of relevance across all industries, we are building one of the best teams in the business offering in-depth insight into many ongoing issues in the space," said Tom Field, senior vice president of editorial, ISMG. "We are excited to have Shipra join the team and look forward to her contribution to ISMG's growth and success."
Malhotra joins the dynamic and rapidly expanding ISMG teams in North America, Europe, Asia and the Far East, reinforcing the firm’s global footprint.
ISMG’s large editorial team of award-winning journalists have built deep subject matter expertise over a decade of covering the evolution of global cybersecurity markets.
As the leader in global cybersecurity research, intelligence and education, ISMG keeps cybersecurity audiences worldwide up-to-date with the most critical information, latest trends and timely analysis, delivered through its world-class media network. The company has expanded into the IT and CIO domain to extend its footprint into a new key technology demographic, with its acquisition of Grey Head Media, earlier this year.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our thirty media properties provides education, research and news, specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
