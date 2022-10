SMC Exhibits at The Best Practices 2022 EXPO & Conference in Atlanta, October 4–5

Noblesville, IN, October 02, 2022 --( PR.com )-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the Best Practices EXPO at the Cobb Galleria, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, Booth 300 on October 4-5. SMC will feature its long-range wireless communication technology in EtherNet/IPTM protocol supporting solenoid valve manifolds, the latest technologies supporting IO Link devices for smart automation as well as Jet Pulse valves for dust collectors.Products on display:· EX600 long-range wireless communication valve manifold· IO Link compatible devices· Jet Pulse valves for dust collectors· Pneumatic components for food and beverage production· Sensors for monitoring air pressure and flow· Air filters and regulatorsVisit SMC at Booth 300, Cobb Galleria, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339Exhibit Dates & Hours:Oct. 4, 5 (T, W) 1:30 – 6:30About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.