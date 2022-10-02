SMC Exhibits at The Best Practices 2022 EXPO & Conference in Atlanta, October 4–5
The Best Practices 2022 EXPO & Conference focuses on sustainable and safe powering of automation which includes compressed air, blower, vacuum, pneumatics, motors and cooling water systems.
Noblesville, IN, October 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the Best Practices EXPO at the Cobb Galleria, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, Booth 300 on October 4-5. SMC will feature its long-range wireless communication technology in EtherNet/IPTM protocol supporting solenoid valve manifolds, the latest technologies supporting IO Link devices for smart automation as well as Jet Pulse valves for dust collectors.
Products on display:
· EX600 long-range wireless communication valve manifold
· IO Link compatible devices
· Jet Pulse valves for dust collectors
· Pneumatic components for food and beverage production
· Sensors for monitoring air pressure and flow
· Air filters and regulators
Visit SMC at Booth 300, Cobb Galleria, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Oct. 4, 5 (T, W) 1:30 – 6:30
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.
Products on display:
· EX600 long-range wireless communication valve manifold
· IO Link compatible devices
· Jet Pulse valves for dust collectors
· Pneumatic components for food and beverage production
· Sensors for monitoring air pressure and flow
· Air filters and regulators
Visit SMC at Booth 300, Cobb Galleria, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Oct. 4, 5 (T, W) 1:30 – 6:30
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories